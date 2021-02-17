North America Managed Mobility Service Market Growing Massively by 2021-2026 Major Players: AT&T Inc., Fujitsu Ltd, IBM Corporation, Wipro Ltd

Market Insights Reports delivers key insights on the North America Managed Mobility Service market in its latest report titled, “North America Managed Mobility Service Market – Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, And Forecasts (2021 – 2026)” provides an in-depth analysis of key players strategies, market growth, product demand, growth factors, technological innovations, regional outlook and global dynamics which includes drivers, challenges, and opportunities dominant in the industry. This Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

The North American managed mobility market was valued at USD 3.22 billion in 2020 and is expected to register a CAGR of 20.54% over the forecast period of 2021 – 2026.

Top Key Players in the North America Managed Mobility Service Market: AT&T Inc., Fujitsu Ltd, IBM Corporation, Wipro Ltd, Orange SA, Telefonica SA, Citrix System Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company, DELL Technologies, Accenture PLC, Tech Mahindra Limited

Market Overview:

– The primary driver for the managed mobility services market is the increasing adoption of BYOD (Bring-Your-Own-Device) policies across various industries.

– Organizations are adopting BYOD policies in a bid to enhance productivity, without compromising the security and privacy at the workplace. The increasing dependency on IT services for enterprise operations has compelled many organizations to look for alternatives to outsource their non-core activities.

– Furthermore, the rapid incorporation and adoption of the Internet of Things (IoT) devices among organizations are projected to fuel the market’s growth.

Key Market Trends

Mobile Application Management to Hold Major Share

– The significant amount of investment in mobile advertisements, as well as the popularity of mobile advertisements, is encouraging hackers to use this to their advantage. With the increasing number of apps and advertisements, the possibility of mobile users downloading malicious content is increasing.

– The total number of applications on Google Play exceeded 3.5 million by the end of 2017. Apart from these applications, which are primarily concentrated for public use, there are various custom-built applications that are tailor-made for corporate requirements and are deployed across several platforms and devices.

– With the increasing number of commercial applications, the need to maintain and ensure the security of these applications is expected to propel the mobile application management solutions over the forecast period.

Regional Analysis:

The report offers in-depth assessment of the growth and other aspects of the North America Managed Mobility Service market in important countries (regions), including:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia and Australia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

This North America Managed Mobility Service Market report addresses:

– The Market size from 2016-2021

– Expected market growth until 2026

– Forecast of how market drivers, restraints, and future opportunities will affect

– Segment and regions that will drive or lead market growth and why

– Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

– In-depth analysis of key sustainability strategies adopted by market place

Post Covid-19 Analysis:

All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19 on the market. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.

