North America Feed Pelletizing Agent Market Impact of COVID-19 Outbreak on Business Opportunities and Future Scope till 2025 | BASF SE, Uniscope Inc., Adisseo SAS, Bentonite Performance Minerals LLC, Cra-Vac Industries Inc.

The North America Feed Pelletizing Agent Market research report 2021 provides a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications, and industry chain structure. The North America Feed Pelletizing Agent market report provides information regarding market size, share, trends, growth, cost structure; North America Feed Pelletizing Agent market competition landscape, market drivers, challenges and opportunity, capacity, revenue, and forecast 2025. The report covers the post-COVID-19 (Corona Virus) impact on various regions and major countries and on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

The report delivers a comprehensive overview of the crucial elements of the market and elements such as drivers, current trends of the past and present times, supervisory scenario & technological growth. This report also includes the overall and comprehensive study of the North America Feed Pelletizing Agent market with all its aspects influencing the growth of the market. This report is an exhaustive quantitative analysis of the North America Feed Pelletizing Agent industry and provides data for making strategies to increase market growth and effectiveness.

The North America Feed Pelletizing Agent market is expected to register a CAGR of around 3.5%, during the forecast period 2021 to 2025.

Competitive Landscape:

BASF SE, Uniscope Inc., Adisseo SAS, Bentonite Performance Minerals LLC, Cra-Vac Industries Inc., Borregaard LignoTech, Kemin Industries Inc, and others.

Make an Inquiry about this report:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/10192355118/north-america-feed-pelletizing-agent-market-growth-trends-and-forecast-2020-2025/inquiry?Mode=56

Key Market Trends

Rising Demand for Animal Protein

The changing dietary patterns and shift towards the rich source of proteins like meat and processed meat made the demand for food derived from animals increase at a fast pace. The livestock population in North America has increased from 2610.5 million in 2016 to 2617.9 million in 2018. To meet these rising demands, farmers are shifting towards industrialized feed which is helping them to achieve significant results. Pelleted feed helps in improving animal performance in terms of feed intake, weight gain, and feed conversion. Moreover, in most cases, it is also proven that the pelletizing costs are easily overcome by the pelleted feed effect on animals with high improvements in performance. Thus, increasing concern among farmers over animal health and rising demands for animal protein is leading to a rise in the feed pelletizing agents market in North America.

Naturally-Derived Feed Pelletizing Agent Hold the Major Share

Feed pelletizing agents are segmented based on type into Natural and Synthetic feed pelletizing agents. There is an increasing demand for organic foods and natural products in North America in recent years. Organic retail sales in North America have shown an increase of 5.5% by 2018, over 2016. This is majorly due to rising health safety consciousness among the population in the United States and Canada. These factors are driving the naturally derived feed pelletizing agent’s segment in North America. Lignin and starch are highly used agents in the North American market. North American companies produce potato starch, cornstarch, and Lignin in considerable amounts. Bentonite, which is a natural feed pelletizing agent is largely produced in the United States and Canada. North America is the largest consumer of bentonite in terms of regional demand, with the U.S. having the largest share contributing nearly one-third of the world’s total production.

Browse in-depth and report summary TOC on “North America Feed Pelletizing Agent Market”

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/10192355118/north-america-feed-pelletizing-agent-market-growth-trends-and-forecast-2020-2025?Mode=56

Customization of the Report: This report can be customized as per your needs for additional data up to 3 companies or countries or 40 analyst hours.

If you have any questions about any of our “North America Feed Pelletizing Agent Market Report” or would like to schedule a personalized free demo of the North America Feed Pelletizing Agent market report, please do not hesitate to contact me at irfan@marketinsightsreports.com.

Best wishes,

Irfan Tamboli

Head of Sales Operations

Market Insights Reports

Email: sales@marketinsightsreports.com

Tel: + 1704 266 3234, +91-750-707-8687

About Us:

MarketInsightsReports provides syndicated market research on industry verticals including Healthcare, Information and Communication Technology (ICT), Technology and Media, Chemicals, Materials, Energy, Heavy Industry, etc. Market insights reports provide global and regional market intelligence coverage, a 360-degree market view which includes statistical forecasts, competitive landscape, detailed segmentation, key trends, and strategic recommendations.