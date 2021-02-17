North America Artificial Organs And Bionic Implants Market In-Depth Qualitative Insights & Future Growth Analysis 2021-2025 | Abiomed Inc, Asahi Kasei Medical Co., Ltd, Baxter International, Inc., Berlin Heart GmbH, Boston Scientific Corporation, Cyberonics Inc.

The North America Artificial Organs And Bionic Implants Market research report 2021 provides a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications, and industry chain structure. The North America Artificial Organs And Bionic Implants market report provide information regarding market size, share, trends, growth, cost structure; North America Artificial Organs And Bionic Implants market competition landscape, market drivers, challenges and opportunity, capacity, revenue, and forecast 2025. The report covers the post-COVID-19 (Corona Virus) impact on various regions and major countries and on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

The report delivers a comprehensive overview of the crucial elements of the market and elements such as drivers, current trends of the past and present times, supervisory scenario & technological growth. This report also includes the overall and comprehensive study of the North America Artificial Organs And Bionic Implants market with all its aspects influencing the growth of the market. This report is an exhaustive quantitative analysis of the North America Artificial Organs And Bionic Implants industry and provides data for making strategies to increase market growth and effectiveness.

The North America Artificial Organs And Bionic Implants market are expected to register a CAGR of around 5.5%, during the forecast period 2021 to 2025.

Competitive Landscape:

Abiomed Inc, Asahi Kasei Medical Co., Ltd, Baxter International, Inc., Berlin Heart GmbH, Boston Scientific Corporation, Cyberonics Inc., Esko Bionics, Ossur, Cochlear Ltd., Medtronic Inc., and others.

Key Market Trends

Kidney Implants are Expected to Cover a Large Share of the Market Over the Forecast Period

According to a 2019 report by the Centers for Disease Control and Diagnostics, Diabetes is one of the most common causes of chronic kidney disease (CKD) and the primary cause of kidney failure. The data from the report indicates that around 34.2 million population in the United States had diabetes. Moreover, the prevalence of diabetes is increasing thus the chances of kidney failure will also be going to increase.

Hemodialysis is a method for removing waste products such as creatinine and urea, as well as free water from the blood when the kidneys are in kidney failure. The artificial kidney is used to clean the patient’s blood. Hence, the other name for an artificial kidney is also called a dialysis machine.

Dialysis is an important function of the body, which involves filtration and excretion of metabolic waste products, regulation of necessary electrolytes and fluids, and stimulation of red blood cell production. Hence, as the prevalence of kidney failure increases, the demand for an artificial kidney is also expected to increase.

In addition, the rising geriatric population in North America is also contributing to the market growth as the susceptibility of organ failures rises in the older population compared to the younger population and thus it can make high demand for an organ transplants. Hence in such cases, the hospitals can shift towards artificial organs which can grow the studied market in the forecast period

Market Overview:

The prevalence in the number of transplants coupled with a rising number of people waiting for donors is the key driver driving the growth of the market. The number of people aged over 65 years of age receiving and seeking organ transplants is rising significantly. Thus, the rise in the geriatric population is responsible for major demand creation for organ implants. The Global Artificial Organ and Bionic Implants Market report provide a holistic evaluation of the market. The report offers a comprehensive analysis of key segments, trends, drivers, restraints, competitive landscape, and factors that are playing a substantial role in the market.

Artificial organs and bionic implants are artificially made engineered medical devices that are either externally worn or implantable. Artificial organs act as a substitute to the original organs and are implanted in the body if the natural organ fails or if any organ is damaged by an external factor like an accident. Majorly the factors responsible for the failure of the organ are excessive loss of blood, drug abuse, serious trauma, and other acute diseases. Moreover, lifestyle disorders such as unhealthy dietary habits, smoking, alcohol consumption, and lack of exercise are also major reasons for organ failure. Bionic implants are implantable devices that have mechanical and electrical components associated with them. They can be categorized into biology and electronics. Furthermore, they are improved versions of robotic technology. Artificial organs and bionic implants are made up of biomaterials which are engineered substances that interact with biological systems used for medical purposes.

