Next-Generation Firewall (NGFW) Market 2021 Global Insights and Business Scenario – Cisco Systems (US), Check Point Software Technologies (Israel), Palo Alto Networks (US), Barracuda Networks

Global Next-Generation Firewall (NGFW) Market will Grow around at a 11.5% CAGR in terms of revenue, by 2026.

Key Players:

Cisco Systems (US), Check Point Software Technologies (Israel), Palo Alto Networks (US), Barracuda Networks (US), Fortinet (US), Sonicwall (US), Zscaler (US), Forcepoint (US), Juniper Networks (US), Hillstone Networks (US), Sophos (UK), Gajshield Infotech (India), WatchGuard Technologies (US) and others.

The increasing adoption of IoT is a key trend in the next-generation firewall market. Presently, businesses are embracing the IoT technology to obtain benefits of multiple enhanced business models, such as the outcome-based, asset-sharing, pay-per-usage models, and get real-time operational insights into equipment monitoring and security issue identification. The use of IoT devices enhances business productivity; however, these devices are exposed to security threats due to internet connectivity. To overcome cyber threats, businesses are adopting NGFW solutions, which are network-friendly and provide defensive competences against internet-based security threats, and various applications and protocols, such as file transfer protocol, secure shell, and internet protocol. Therefore, the rising concerns of companies related to network security and devices lead to the adoption of the NGFW technology.

Market segment by Type , the product can be split into

Hardware

Virtual

Cloud

Market segment by Application , split into

BFSI

Retail

IT and Telecom

Government and Public Utilities

Healthcare

Energy and Utilities

Education

Other

