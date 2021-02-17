Neuro-Gaming Technology Market 2021 New Innovations, Technology And Research – Company Profiles, Emotiv Inc., iMotions A/S, Qneuro Inc., Ultraleap Ltd.

Global "Neuro-Gaming Technology Market" 2021 Research report produces information with reference to market size, share, trends, growth, cost structure, capacity, revenue, and forecast 2027.

The Neuro-Gaming Technology Market is expected to register a CAGR of 12% over the forecast period 2021 to 2026

Top Leading Companies of Global Neuro-Gaming Technology Market are: Company Profiles, Emotiv Inc., iMotions A/S, Qneuro Inc., Ultraleap Ltd., NeuroSky, Affectiva, Neuro-gaming Technology Ltd. and others.

The competitive market players are identified along with their size, share, and strategies.

Industry News and Updates:

Apr 2020 – Emotiv announced the beta version of its Cortex apps for iOS and Android. The bundle consists of the Cortex service and Emotiv App, which currently supports most of the APIs, and works with all of the existing Emotiv Brainwear over Bluetooth connection, and is even able to sync with the cloud on Wi-fi only.

– May 2019 – Ultrahaptics and Leap Motion, prominent vendors in the mid-air haptics, hand tracking technologies, and contactless interfaces announced a strategic partnership that will aim to combine their expertise and create a leading spatial interaction company.

Key Market Trends

Education Segment to Witness Significant Growth

– Psychologists and game developers have been working together, primarily to create games that can help in boosting the brain’s function and also provide therapeutic benefits to all those people that are suffering from depression and other mental health disorders. Vendors in the market are putting efforts to make games for the healthcare industry.

– For instance, Akili Interactive has built a standard iPad game that can measure the differences in brain activity between a normal child and the one with ADHD or autism. The company has also mentioned that the game measures 65 different pieces of data every second through the gameplay itself. Moreover, the company also says that the game collects clear signatures that come out of the game which can tell exactly the cognitive deficits of the user.

The research includes historic data from 2015 to 2021 and forecasts until 2027.

Finally, the Neuro-Gaming Technology Market report gives the principles of locale, economic situations with the item value, benefit, limit, generation, supply, request and market development rate and figure and so on. Neuro-Gaming Technology industry report additionally Present new task SWOT examination, speculation attainability investigation, and venture return investigation.

