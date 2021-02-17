Network Emulator Market 2021 Latest Developments and Technology Advancements – Polaris Networks, PacketStorm, GigaNet Systems, Aukua, iTrinegy, W2BI, InterWorking Labs

MarketInsightsReports has published a report entitled Global Network Emulator Market Research Report 2021 that is a detailed observation of several aspects, including the rate of growth, technological advances and various strategies implemented by the main current market players. The report is based on a collective analysis of data, which is obtained through primary and secondary research. It provides a systematic approach to the current and prospective scenario of this market.

Key Players:

Polaris Networks, PacketStorm, GigaNet Systems, Aukua, iTrinegy, W2BI, InterWorking Labs, SolarWinds, Tetcos, Spirent Communications, SCALABLE Network Technologies, Apposite Technologies, Valid8, Keysight Technologies, Calnex and others.

Market segment by Type , the product can be split into

General Type

Others

Market segment by Application , split into

Internet of Things

Cloud

Other Applications

The network emulator market on the basis of region is categorized into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Latin America (LATAM), and Middle East and Africa (MEA). Among these, APAC is expected to witness fastest growth during the forecast period. This can be attributed to the increasing IT spending, increasing number of network security breaches, and rising penetration of 5G connectivity. For instance, as per GSMA Intelligence, 18% of connections in APAC will be on 5G networks by 2025.

Key Highlights of the Report

– Quantitative market information and forecasts for the global Network Emulator industry, segmented by type, end-use, and geographic region.

– Expert analysis of the key technological, demographic, economic, and regulatory factors driving growth in the Network Emulator to 2026.

– Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments.

– Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2026.

