Narcotics Scanner Market Research 2021-Competitive Insights: OSI Systems Inc., Bruker Corporation, FLIR Systems Inc.

Market Insights Reports delivers key insights on the Narcotics Scanner market in its latest report titled, “Narcotics Scanner Market – Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, And Forecasts (2021 – 2026)” provides an in-depth analysis of key players strategies, market growth, product demand, growth factors, technological innovations, regional outlook and global dynamics which includes drivers, challenges, and opportunities dominant in the industry. This Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

The narcotics scanner market is expected to register a CAGR of 6.21% over the forecast period 2021 – 2026.

Top Key Players in the Global Narcotics Scanner Market: OSI Systems Inc., Bruker Corporation, FLIR Systems Inc., Aventura Technologies Inc., L-3 Security And Detection Systems Inc., Smiths Detection Inc., Nuctech Company Limited, Teknicom Solutions Ltd, Astrophysics Inc., Viken Detection, Thermofisher Scientific Inc.

– In December 2019 – OSI Systems Inc. announced that its Security division was awarded contracts collectively valued at approximately USD 15 million by an international port authority, to provide multiple units of the Company’s Rapiscan Eagle P60 high-energy X-ray cargo and vehicle inspection systems. It is expected to construct civil works, to support the installation of the systems, as well as provide training, and follow on maintenance and support.

Key Market Trends

Airport Industry to Drive the Market Growth

– The narcotic scanning technology is gaining traction in airports, the aim is to intercept and detain people who have handled narcotics and to identify either users or traffickers of illicit substances and hence driving the market growth.

– Airports are often the transit points for drug trafficking, transnational organized crime, and acts of terrorism. Hence, the growing drug trafficking and criminal activities in the areas are also fueling the demand for trace detection systems.

– In November 2018, AIRCOP officers of the DIRAN at El Dorado International Airport seized a record-breaking 531 kilos of cocaine. Furthermore, in August 2018, the Brazilian Customs at the Guarulhos Airport seized a cargo with 167.5 kgs of cocaine. ?

– In March 2019, the US-based company, OSI Systems Inc, was awarded a contract of USD 4 million by an international airport, to provide multiple units of its 4DX explosives and narcotics detection system and follow-on service and spare parts support.?

– The government organizations are also focusing on tightening the securities in these areas. This is expected to further increase the deployment of these technologies. Additionally, in May 2018, the UN Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) and International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) collaborated to enhance the security of international air transport systems, to counter transnational organized criminal networks mentioned above.

Regional Analysis:

The report offers in-depth assessment of the growth and other aspects of the Narcotics Scanner market in important countries (regions), including:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia and Australia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Asia-Pacific to Witness Significant Growth

– Asia-Pacific is expected to have significant growth in the market studied, due to the increasing inflow of investments for the development of the transit sector, particularly airports. The escalation in the production and use of synthetic drugs amphetamines, in economies, such as Singapore, China, and Vietnam, is anticipated to play a crucial role in the growth of the market. ?

– The United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) estimates that the Asia-Pacific methamphetamine trade alone was worth as much as USD 61.4 billion in 2018, up from an estimated USD 15 billion just five years earlier. The growing focus of the countries in the region to reduce drug trafficking is driving the growth of the market studied.?

– China is a significant contributor to the ongoing narcotics trade in the region. The country has been witnessing drug trafficking majorly from the overseas. Drugs smuggled in from overseas are a source of increasing harm and a potential threat to the health of the nation. According to a report released by Chinas National Narcotics Control Commission (CNNCC), found that Chinese seizures of illegal drugs, mostly synthetic drugs, from the Golden Triangle which straddles Laos, Myanmar, and Thailand increased by 17.6% year-on-year to 29.6 metric ton, in 2018. The commission also reported seizing 1.4 metric ton of cocaine from South America last year, up 3.4 times from the year before.

– Moreover, the UN Office on Drugs and Crime reported a massive seizure of 287 million methamphetamine tablets in East Asia, which has raised concerns related to excessive usage of drugs in China, Singapore, and Malaysia. These factors are further expected to drive the demand for narcotic scanners, in order to support the prosperity of countries.

– According to the Airports Council International (ACI), the Asia-Pacific region is suffering a significant impact owing to this coronavirus pandemic, with the passenger traffic volumes decreasing by 24% for the first quarter of the current year, as compared to the projected traffic levels without COVID-19.

