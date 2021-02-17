Nano GPS Chipset Market Demand, New Development and Research 2020-2026

According to a new market research report published by Transparency Market Research titled ‘Nano GPS Chipset Market (Sensitivity: −165 dBm & Above and Below −165 dBm; Application: Smartphones, Wearables, UAVs, Asset Tracking, Personal Digital Assistants, Automotive, and Others) – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2018–2026,’ the global Nano GPS chipset market is expected to reach value of US$ 1,221.3 Mn by 2026.

The market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 12.02% from 2018 to 2026. According to the report, the global market is expected to continue to be influenced by rising popularity of GPS tracking devices and increasing demand for smartphones across the globe. North America is projected to lead the global market, with the market in the region expanding at a CAGR of above 11.40% between 2018 and 2026.

Based on sensitivity, the Nano GPS chipset market has been segmented into −165 dBm & above and below −165 dBm. The below −165 dBm segment held a major market share, in terms of revenue, in 2017. The −165 dBm & above segment is expected to expand at a rapid CAGR during the forecast period, owing to rising demand for high-accuracy GPS chipsets that are miniature in size.

Request Sample For More Information@

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=60627

Smartphones segment to held a leading market share in 2017

In terms of application, the Nano GPS chipset market has been divided into smartphones, wearables, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), asset tracking, personal digital assistants, automotive, and others. The smartphones segment accounted for a major market share, in terms of revenue, in 2017, owing to high demand for miniature and low-power GPS chipsets from smartphone manufacturers.

North America to continue to hold a significant share of the global market

North America is expected to hold the maximum share of the global Nano GPS chipset market during the forecast period. This is primarily attributable to rising popularity and increasing demand for tracking devices in the region. These tracking devices require miniature and power-efficient GPS chipsets.

Enquiry Before Buying@ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=EB&rep_id=60627

This research study of the global Nano GPS chipset market provides detailed analysis of different segments of the market. Based on sensitivity, the market has been segmented into −165 dBm & above and below −165 dBm. The −165 dBm & above segment is expected to expand at a rapid pace throughout the forecast period. Based on application, the Nano GPS Chipset Market has been divided into smartphones, wearable, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), asset tracking, personal digital assistants, automotive, and others.

Global Nano GPS Chipset Market: Research Methodology

Secondary research sources that are typically referred to include, but are not limited to: company websites, annual reports, financial reports, broker reports, investor presentations, SEC filings, internal and external proprietary databases, relevant patent and regulatory databases, national government documents, statistical databases, market reports, news articles, press releases, webcasts specific to companies operating in the market, national government documents, and statistical databases.

Read Latest Press Release Here@ https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/electric-shavers-market-to-be-worth-us17-7-bn-by-2024-due-to-growing-attention-to-the-personal-grooming-states-tmr-300795707.html

Primary research involves e-mail interactions, telephonic interviews, and face-to-face interviews for each market segment and sub-segment across geographies. Primary interviews are conducted on an ongoing basis with market participants and commentators in order to validate the data and analysis. Primary interviews provide firsthand information on the market size, market trends, growth trends, competition landscape, and market outlook. These help validate and strengthen secondary research findings. They also help develop the analysis team’s market expertise and understanding.