Music Publishing Market 2021 Is Booming Worldwide | Top Key Players : Sony/ATV Music Publishing, BMG Rights Management, Kobalt Music, Warner Music Group

The Music Publishing Market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts, and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

According to this study, over the next five years the Music Publishing market will register a 6.3%% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 6128.2 million by 2025, from $ 4794.5 million in 2019.

Top Leading Companies of Global Music Publishing Market are Universal Music Group, Sony/ATV Music Publishing, BMG Rights Management, Kobalt Music, Warner Music Group, SONGS Music Publishing and others.

Industry News:

– May 2019 – Logic Signs Exclusive Publishing Deal with Universal Music Publishing Group.

– May 2019- Sony/ATV Music Publishing has signed a worldwide deal with Troy Carter and J. Erving’s new music and technology company, Q&A. Under the partnership, the world’s leading music publisher will administer the music publishing catalog of Q&A, which was launched in April by Carter, Erving, and co-founder Suzy Ryoo along with Tim Luckow.

Regional Outlook of Music Publishing Market report includes the following geographic areas such as North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, and ROW.

On The Basis Of Product, The Music Publishing Market Is Primarily Split Into

Performance

Digital

Synchronization

Mechanical

Others

On The Basis Of End Users/Application, This Report Covers

Commercial

Commonweal

Other

This allows an understanding of the market and benefits from any lucrative opportunities that are available. Researchers have offered a comprehensive study of the existing market scenario while concentrating on the new business objectives. There is a detailed analysis of the change in customer requirements, customer preferences, and the vendor landscape of the overall market.

Key Market Trends

Digital Revenue has the Largest Growth in the Market



– Digital revenue grew by 19.1% to USD 9.4 billion and accounted for over half (54% share) of the total recorded music industry revenue worldwide, according to IFPI. Streaming has been a key driver in the market, up by 41.1%, with paid subscription audio streams up by 45.5%, according to IFPI.

– The evolution of streaming has not just been embraced by the music industry, it has been proactively driven by it. Streaming’s growth is just one chapter in the business that is focused on maximizing the opportunities offered by advances in technology and has developed relationships with the biggest and most forward-thinking companies in the technology sector

– In the past few years, voice control has moved rapidly up the industry agenda and into people’s homes, widely seen as the point at which smart speakers went mainstream. According to Microsoft, in 2018, the percentage of respondents who owned a smart home speaker increased by 22%. In 2018, the Microsoft survey found that 23% of the respondents owned a smart speaker, with another 30% planning to purchase. In January 2019, the Microsoft survey found that 45% of the respondents owned a smart speaker, with an additional 26% planning to purchase one soon.

– Moreover, many music companies are turning from product-based music companies to music-based media companies. Companies, like Universal Music, have already taken the steps to become a music-based media company.

Following are major Table of Content of Music Publishing Industry:

Music Publishing Market Sales Overview.

Music Publishing Market Sales Competition by Manufacturers.

Music Publishing Market Sales Analysis by Region.

Music Publishing Market Sales Analysis by Type.

Music Publishing Market Analysis by Application.

Music Publishing Market -Manufacturers Analysis.

Furthermore, this study will help our clients solve the following issues:

Cyclical dynamics – We foresee the dynamics of industries by using core analytical and unconventional market research approaches. Our clients use insights provided by us to maneuver themselves through market uncertainties and interferences.

Identifying key cannibalizes – Strong substitutes for a product or service is the most important threat. Our clients can identify key cannibalizes of a market, by procuring our research. This helps them in aligning their new product development/launch strategies in advance.

Spotting emerging trends – The report helps clients to spot upcoming hot market trends. We also track possible impact and disruptions which a market would witness by a particular emerging trend. Our proactive analysis helps clients to have an early mover advantage.

Interrelated opportunities – This report will allow clients to make decisions based on data, thereby increasing the chances that the strategies will perform better if not best in the real world.

How we have factored the effect of Covid-19 in our report:

All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.

