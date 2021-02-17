Multi-Touch Attribution Market 2021 Rising Trends and New Technology Research – Adobe, Inc., Neustar, Inc., Engagio Inc., Conversion Logic, Inc., LeanData Inc., Merkle Inc.

Global “Multi-Touch Attribution Market” 2021 Research report produces information with reference to market size, share, trends, growth, cost structure, capacity, revenue, and forecast 2027. This report also contains the general and comprehensive study of the Multi-Touch Attribution market with all its aspects influencing the growth of the market. This report is a full-scale quantitative survey of the Multi-Touch Attribution industry and provides data for building strategies to expand the market growth and effectiveness.

The Multi-Touch Attribution Market is expected to register a CAGR of approximately 15% during the forecast period (2021 – 2026)

Top Leading Companies of Global Multi-Touch Attribution Market are: Adobe, Inc., Neustar, Inc., Engagio Inc., Conversion Logic, Inc., LeanData Inc., Merkle Inc., The Nielsen Company, AppsFlyer, Equifax, Inc., Manthan, Ipsos Group SA, LeadsRx, Inc. and others.

The competitive market players are identified along with their size, share, and strategies. The company profiles of these players, which includes their recent major developments, product portfolio, revenue, core competencies, and financials. Additionally, the report presents insights into the mergers & acquisitions, company profiles, financial status, product portfolio, and the SWOT analysis.

Industry News and Updates:

January 2020 – Pepperjam, an affiliate marketing technology and services provider, announced an integrated technology partnership with Measured. The attribution platform joins an established and growing list of attribution and analytics technology providers previously integrated with Pepperjam, including Domo, Funnel, and Glew. Measured is an attribution platform that informs marketers of performance and paid media incrementality.

– November 2019 – Ipsos Company launched a new version 2.0 of the Activate Unified Marketing Planning Platform, a marketing attribution, optimization, and simulation solution. Activate 2.0 enables planners with a real-time, powerful tool producing accurate results and validated sales predictions in order to generate measurable incremental sales and profits.

Key Market Trends

Retail & E-commerce Industry Expected to Show Maximum Growth

– The growing digital commerce market and tighter operational budgets are enabling e-commerce players to make smart choices regarding the technologies and solutions to invest in, which would help them maximize their ROI. To understand the customers and their needs for convenient and consistent shopping experiences, retailers are required to adopt strategic solutions that aid them to maximize their customer conversion.

– Additionally, a significant portion of the retailers loses over one-third of their investment in trade promotions, primarily due to the inability of decision-makers to measure ROI, trade promotion ineffectiveness, and profitably optimize spend by leveraging data. This has led to many retailers in the market currently adopt a multi-touch attribution model over a single-touch attribution model, which helps them analyze which touchpoint or marketing channel, which majorly drives customer conversion.

– In February 2020, Flashtalking partnered with Nielsen to jointly provide an enhanced offering providing data-driven marketing for CPG and Retail marketers. Neilsen provides the customers of Flashtalking with actionable insights and drives incremental offline sales with Nielsen Attribution for CPG.

The research includes historic data from 2015 to 2021 and forecasts until 2027 which makes the report an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales, and product managers, consultants, analysts, and stakeholders looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

Finally, the Multi-Touch Attribution Market report is the believable source for gaining the market research that will exponentially accelerate your business. The report gives the principles of locale, economic situations with the item value, benefit, limit, generation, supply, request and market development rate and figure and so on. Multi-Touch Attribution industry report additionally Present new task SWOT examination, speculation attainability investigation, and venture return investigation.

