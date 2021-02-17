Mobile Encryption Market 2021 Rising Trends and New Technology Research – Check Point Software Technologies, Ltd, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, IBM Corporation

Global “Mobile Encryption Market” 2021 Research report produces information with reference to market size, share, trends, growth, cost structure, capacity, revenue, and forecast 2027. This report also contains the general and comprehensive study of the Mobile Encryption market with all its aspects influencing the growth of the market. This report is a full-scale quantitative survey of the Mobile Encryption industry and provides data for building strategies to expand the market growth and effectiveness.

The Global Mobile Encryption Market is valued at USD 1198.45 million in 2020 and is expected to reach a value of USD 5,931.23 million by 2026 at a CAGR of 30.55%, during the forecast period of (2021 – 2026)

Get a Free Sample Copy of this Report:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/02082592258/mobile-encryption-market-size-share-growth-trends-covid-19-impact-and-forecasts-2021-2026/inquiry?Mode=124

Top Leading Companies of Global Mobile Encryption Market are: Check Point Software Technologies, Ltd, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, IBM Corporation, KoolSpan, Inc., MobileIron, Inc., SecurStar GmbH, Silent Circle, LLC, Sophos Ltd., Symantec Corporation, T-Systems International GmbH and others.

The competitive market players are identified along with their size, share, and strategies. The company profiles of these players, which includes their recent major developments, product portfolio, revenue, core competencies, and financials. Additionally, the report presents insights into the mergers & acquisitions, company profiles, financial status, product portfolio, and the SWOT analysis.

Industry News and Updates:

For Instance, in August 2017, Symantec Corporation entered into a partnership with the telecom operator, Bharti Airtel, to serve the increasing cybersecurity requirements of businesses in India. The telecom service provider is now aiming to provide protection and prevent online the threats in an increasingly digitally connected world.

– Further, in November 2017, For the first time, IBM Z enables organizations to pervasively encrypt dataeither in flight or at restthat is associated with an entire application, cloud service or database. All of this comes with no changes to the applications. Its powered by the worlds most powerful and secure transaction system, capable of running more than 12 billion encrypted transactions per day.

Key Market Trends

BFSI is Expected to Hold a Major Market Share

Among the current identified trends influencing this segment of the market, the usage of encrypted OTP SMS is one of them, along with a PIN to avoid any possible attacks, like phishing, man-in-the-middle attack, malware Trojans.

As more of the bank account information and passwords of customers come on mobile devices, even personal pictures (while application of loans, online) has become a major security concern. SSL/TLS enables secure transmissions of private data over the internet, including credit card details, passwords, and sensitive personal information.

Banks and financial institutions use SSL/TLS to encrypt their traffic to address these multiple issues, including controlling access, confidentiality, and reducing exposure to protocol-specific attacks.

With the increased sophistication of online transactions, payment providers are catching up with the technologies to provide better security. The majority of online payments are now on the mobile/in-app payments; the traditional PCI-DSS standards have to be suitably upgraded.

Explore Full Report with Detailed TOC Here:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/02082592258/mobile-encryption-market-size-share-growth-trends-covid-19-impact-and-forecasts-2021-2026?Mode=124

Important Features that are under offering and key highlights of the report:

– Detailed overview of the Mobile Encryption market

– Changing market dynamics of the industry

– In-depth market segmentation by Type, Application, etc.

– Historical, current, and projected market size in terms of volume and value

– Recent industry trends and developments

– Competitive landscape of the Mobile Encryption market

– Strategies of key players and product offerings

– Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth

– A neutral perspective towards Mobile Encryption market performance

– Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint

The research includes historic data from 2015 to 2021 and forecasts until 2027 which makes the report an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales, and product managers, consultants, analysts, and stakeholders looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

Finally, the Mobile Encryption Market report is the believable source for gaining the market research that will exponentially accelerate your business. The report gives the principles of locale, economic situations with the item value, benefit, limit, generation, supply, request and market development rate and figure and so on. Mobile Encryption industry report additionally Present new task SWOT examination, speculation attainability investigation, and venture return investigation.

Purchase Full Report:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/report/purchase/02082592258?mode=su?Mode=124

About Us:

MarketInsightsReports provides syndicated market research on industry verticals including Healthcare, Information, and Communication Technology (ICT), Technology and Media, Chemicals, Materials, Energy, Heavy Industry, etc. MarketInsightsReports provides global and regional market intelligence coverage, a 360-degree market view which includes statistical forecasts, competitive landscape, detailed segmentation, key trends, and strategic recommendations.