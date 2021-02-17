Military Aircraft Avionics Market Size, Growth, Share, Trends, Scope and Competitive Outlook by 2026

According to the new report by IMARC Group, titled “Military Aircraft Avionics Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global military aircraft avionics market grew at a CAGR of 4% during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global market to continue its moderate growth during 2021-2026.

The growing number of geographical conflicts is one of the major factors driving the global military aircraft avionics market. Several military applications, such as rescue operations during natural disasters, humanitarian aid, supplying logistics to forward bases, and troop transportation, are also augmenting the demand for military aircraft avionics. The rising investments in the defense sector to upgrade existing technologies for better safety and integrity are further bolstering the market growth. Additionally, the emergence of unclonable, function-based nano-electrochemical switches that self-destruct in case of data breaching and can withstand high temperatures, radiations, pressure, etc., will continue to drive the global military aircraft avionics market in the coming years.

Military aircraft avionics refer to advanced electronic systems and equipment that are fitted on military aircraft to perform a range of combat and non-combat functions. These systems primarily include flight control, communications, navigation, electro-optic and infrared threat sensing, weapons tracking, and activity monitors. Various elements of avionics aid in accomplishing missions, tracking and reporting, and making discoveries.

Military Aircraft Avionics Market 2021-2026 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the military aircraft avionics market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

Honeywell International Inc.

L3Harris Technologies Inc.

BAE Systems Plc

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Moog Inc.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation

Thales Group

Cobham

Elbit Systems Ltd.

GE Aviation Co.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation

The report has segmented the global military aircraft avionics market on the basis of system type, aircraft type, end use sector and region.

Breakup by System Type:

Flight Control System

Communication System

Navigation System

Monitoring System

Others

Breakup by Aircraft Type:

Combat Aircraft

Helicopters

Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs)

Transport Aircraft

Breakup by End Use Sector:

OEM

Aftermarket

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia-Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

