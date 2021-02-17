Microwave Devices Market Global Outlook 2021-2027: L-3 Communications, API Technologies (AEA Investors LP), Thales Group, Electron Energy Corporation

The report titled “Microwave Devices Market” has recently added by MarketInsightsReports to get a stronger and effective business outlook. It provides an in-depth analysis of different attributes of industries such as trends, policies, and clients operating in several regions. The qualitative and quantitative analysis techniques have been used by analysts to provide accurate and applicable data to the readers, business owners and industry experts.

The Microwave Devices Market has registered a CAGR of 3.23% over the forecast period 2021 – 2026.

Top Companies in the Global Microwave Devices Market are L-3 Communications, API Technologies (AEA Investors LP), Thales Group, Electron Energy Corporation, CableFree, Teledyne Technologies, Toshiba Corporation, Communications & Power Industries LLC, Cytec Corporation, TMD Technologies Ltd., Richardson Electronics Limited and Other

Key Market Trends

Space Exploration Offers Potential Growth

– Space exploration has evolved from shuttle missions and trips to the International Space Station to unmanned missions to Mars and the possibility of space tourism. In response to such evolution of space exploration where spacecrafts tracking and communications systems are the only means with which to interact, microwaves are suitable for wireless transmission of signals of having larger bandwidth.

– Further, NASA announced plans to put the first woman on the moon in 2024 as part of the Artemis program and the program also aims to put human beings on the surface of Mars by the 2030s.

– Hence, it has led to the Deep Space Optical Communications project, led by NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory. This aims to develop laser communications to boost connectivity speeds for future human exploration of the solar system. In response to this, Jet Propulsion Laboratory is working on technologies for the implementation of a deep-space optical transceiver and ground receiver that will enable data rates greater than 10 times the current state-of-the-art deep-space RF system (Ka-band, a type of microwave ) for a spacecraft with similar mass and power.

– Such space projects are expected to have a positive outlook on the market and it is expected that will provide an immense opportunity in the space exploration.

North America Holds the Majority Share

– Owing to the rise in the implementation of the latest technologies such as broadband data links, and surface radars, and the existence of well-established industrial infrastructure, North America holds the major market share.

– Moreover, the spending on healthcare services in the North American region is growing, owing to the aging population that requires and demands cost-effective medical facilities, increasing the demand for microwave products such as imaging systems.

– Further, in June 2019, The Air Force Research Laboratory at Kirtland Air Force Base unveiled a weapon named Tactical High Power Microwave Operational Responder, or THOR. It is capable to disable an unmanned aerial vehicle in a fraction of second through invisible and inaudible electromagnetic wave. U.S. military bases across the globe is going to deploy this in the coming future.

– Therefore, the application of microwave devices in the North America is going to increasing, which in return will boost the market globally.

