Micro Light Emitting Diode (LED) Market Expected to growth at a CAGR of 153.1% during the forecast period 2021 to 2026

Global “Micro Light Emitting Diode (LED) Market” 2021 Research report produces information with reference to market size, share, trends, growth, cost structure, capacity, revenue, and forecast 2025. This report also contains the general and comprehensive study of the Micro Light Emitting Diode (LED) market with all its aspects influencing the growth of the market. This report is a full-scale quantitative survey of the Micro Light Emitting Diode (LED) industry and provides data for building strategies to expand the market growth and effectiveness.

The micro LED market was estimated at 50.30 million units in 2020 and it is expected to reach a value of USD 11611.88 million by 2026 at a CAGR of 153.1% during the forecast period (2021 – 2026).

Top Leading Companies of Global Micro Light Emitting Diode (LED) Market are Innolux Corporation, Sony Corporation, LG Display Co Ltd., Aledia SA, Epistar Corporation, Optovate Limited, Rohinni LLC, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., JBD Inc., Plessey Semiconductors Limited, Ostendo Technologies, Inc, VueReal Inc., Allos Semiconductors and others.

The competitive market players are identified along with their size, share, and strategies. The company profiles of these players, which includes their recent major developments, product portfolio, revenue, core competencies, and financials. Additionally, the report presents insights into the mergers & acquisitions, company profiles, financial status, product portfolio, and the SWOT analysis.

Key Market Trends

Consumer Electronics to Account for Significant Share

– Owing to technological advancements across various consumer electronic products, such as TVs, smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, micro LEDs, are expected to witness increased incorporation among these products. Technological giants in the market have adequate experience in the LCD, LED, and OLED technologies and are now engaging their resource and expertise in the developments of micro-LED, which are supposedly the future of the consumer electronics market.

– Moreover, a South Korean giant, LG Electronics, is also planning to bring a new series of micro-LED displays to the market. The company has filed the paperwork to trademark these displays in the European Union, which will be used in smartphones, laptops, tablets and other similar electronic devices. LG is naming the displays as XLED, SLED, and XLLED.

– Taiwan holds a broad range of advanced LED and display technologies that makes one of the leading micro LED developers for consumer electronics. It is building a pilot line and aims to deliver micro LED offerings to domestic VR companies.

– Moreover, prototypes from Korean firms debuted at CES 2018, namely The Wall from Samsung and Micro LED displays from Lumens, proved the great effort both Korean enterprises. Owing to similar developments across other APAC countries and increasing consumption of electronic products, APAC is anticipated to witness a significant growth rate over the forecast period.

North America to Account for Largest Share

– The increasing penetration of smartphones is considered to be one of the biggest contributor toward the adoption of micro LED in the region. In recent years, the United States has witnessed a consistent growth in smartphone sales. As part of its 2016 General Social Survey Statistics in Canada, 76% of Canadians owned a smartphone in 2016. In addition to smartphones, 71% of the Canadians surveyed owned a laptop, 54% had a tablet or e-reader and 50% a desktop computer.

– The increasing penetration of smartwatches in the region is also expected to augment the adoption of the micro LED market. Companies, such as LG Electronics are planning to launch a new smartwatch alongside its signature LG V40 ThinQ smartphone in the United States, in order to leverage the growing opportunities of these devices in the region.

– The United States Patent and Trademark Office also granted patents for Apple Inc., where about 99.9% of the patent is about advanced Micro LED displays. Its newly granted patent covers their invention relating to a display technology inherited from LuxVue, a Micro LED company they acquired in 2014.

– Thus, in order to leverage the opportunity, companies, such as Rohinni (US – Based) entered into a joint venture with Magna Electronics, in order to develop flexible mini-LED and micro-LED based lighting devices for the automotive market.

