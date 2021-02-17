MHealth Market Latest Trends, Demand and Growth Outlook to 2026- Philips Healthcare, Samsung, Apple, Boston Scientific

The Market Insights Reports has published the obtainability of new statistical data to its repository titled, MHealth Market Growth 2020-2026. The report provides useful insights into a wide range of business aspects such as pillars, features, sales strategies, planning models, in order to enable readers to gauge market scope more proficiently. Furthermore, the report also sheds light on recent developments and technological platforms, in addition to distinctive tools, and methodologies that will help to propel the performance of industries. The report explores the current outlook in global and key regions (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America) from the perspective of players, countries (U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Southeast Asia, Mexico, and Brazil, etc.), product types, and end industries.

Global Major Players in MHealth Market are:

Philips Healthcare, iHealth, LifeWatch, Samsung, Apple, Sanofi, Boston Scientific, Omron Healthcare, Bayer Healthcare, Masimo, Xiaomi, HUAWEI Technologies, Nike, AirStrip, AliveCor, AT&T, Athenahealth, CardioNet, Fitbit, Qualcomm, Sanofi, Medtronic, and Other.

Market Insights:

With more than 7 Billion mobile network subscriptions worldwide, the mobile communications sector is rapidly gaining traction from a diverse range of vertical sectors. Healthcare is no exception to this trend.

As healthcare service providers seek to maximize their patient outreach while minimizing costs, many view mobile healthcare (or mHealth) as the solution to improve healthcare cost-efficiency. mHealth refers to the usage of mobile communications technology and devices to enhance access to healthcare information, improve distribution of routine and emergency health services, and provide diagnostic services.

North America is currently the top dog in the mHealth market, but it has predicted that Europe and Asia Pacific are likely to surpass North America to lead the market with a share of 28% during the forecast period.

Most important types of MHealth covered in this report are:

Blood glucose meters

BP monitors

Pulse oximetry

Neurological monitoring devices

Apnea and sleep monitors

Wearable fitness sensor device & heart rate meters

Others

Most widely used downstream fields of MHealth market covered in this report are:

Cardiovascular diseases

Diabetes

Respiratory diseases

Neurological diseases

Others

