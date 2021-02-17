Business
Medium Density Polyethylene (MDPE) Market To Increase at Steady Growth Rate
Medium Density Polyethylene (MDPE) Market Share
Medium Density Polyethylene (MDPE): Introduction
- MDPE is a thermoplastic within the polyethylene family, with a density of 0.926–0.940 g/cm3, which is less dense than the more common HDPE
- It can be produced by chromium/silica catalysts, Ziegler-Natta catalysts, or metallocene catalysts. MDPE has good shock and drop resistance properties. It is also less notch sensitive than HDPE. Stress cracking resistance is better than HDPE. MDPE is typically used in gas pipes & fittings, sacks, shrink film, packaging film, carrier bags, and screw closures. It has good heat deformation properties. Its melt temperature is above 120°C.
- MDPE has good abrasion resistance, low water permeability, and low coefficient of friction. It is well suited for insulation and cable jacketing of power cables. It can resist severe laying condition.
Rise in Building & Construction Activities to Drive Global Medium Density Polyethylene (MDPE) Market
- MDPE is primarily used in pipes and fittings. MDPE plastic pipes are used for gas pipes, water & wastewater plumbing designs, sewage, and drainage, steel pipe coating, wiring & cables, shrink films, and others.
- Medium density polyethylene (MDPE) has applications in automobile industries, where its high impact resistant properties, toughness, density, and moisture & chemical resistance are adopted in car designs
- MDPE is used for building car bodies, fuel tanks, and as an electrical insulator (sub-conductor insulators and cable jacketing). It is also cheap and easy to recycle. MDPE is technically termed ‘high-performance plastic’ alongside other classes of plastics.
- In agriculture, polyethylene is widely used in plasticulture, where plastic is used for some agricultural operations, and manufacture of some farm inputs such as silage bags, nursery pots, irrigation tubes, fumigation film, and other plastic soil and plant coverings.
Applications of Medium Density Polyethylene (MDPE)
- In terms of application, the medium density polyethylene (MDPE) segment can be classified into agricultural, automotive, construction, consumer goods, medical & health, packaging, and industrial
- MDPE is primarily used in gas pipes & fittings, bags, shrink films, packaging films, transport bags, and bottle blowing
- Medium-density polyethylene (MDPE) resins are suitable for a number of packaging applications such as tubes, stand-up pouches, over-wrap films, milk pouches, and lamination films where stiffness and toughness are essential
- These resins offer higher stiffness, dart impact strength, and tear strength. These also present excellent optics for printing, see-through windows, and overall shelf appeal for retail packaging.
COVID-19 Impact on Global MDPE Market
- The global coronavirus outbreak is expected to pose severe challenges to the global MDPE market. MDPE is primarily used in the manufacture of pipes & fittings. Therefore, contraction in the building and construction industry is likely to restrain the global MDPE market in the near future. Extension of the lockdown in various countries across the world has led to supply chain disruptions. This, in turn, is anticipated to restrain the market in the near future.
North America to Hold Major Share of Global Medium Density Polyethylene (MDPE) Market
- In terms of region, the global medium density polyethylene (MDPE) market can be divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa
- In terms of value, Asia Pacific dominated the global medium density polyethylene (MDPE) market in 2019. This can be ascribed to growth of the construction sector in developing countries such China and India in the region.
- Europe is anticipated to present significant opportunities in the medium density polyethylene (MDPE) market due to the usage of MDPE resins in various end-use industries such automotive, building & construction, and pipes
- The medium density polyethylene (MDPE) market in Latin America and Middle East & Africa is projected to grow at a sluggish pace during the forecast period
Key Players Operating in Global Market
- The global medium density polyethylene (MDPE) market is fragmented, with players focusing on incorporating advanced technologies to gain higher share. These players offer a complete portfolio of products; and focus on different business strategies to strengthen their position.
Prominent players operating in the global medium density polyethylene (MDPE) market include:
- Chemieuro
- BLS Polymers Ltd.
- The Dow Chemical Company
- Polyexcel LLC
- Kasakrom Chemicals
- Excelsior Roto Moulding Ltd.