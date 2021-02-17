Medical Robotic System Market Innovations, Technology And Research 2021, Forecasts till 2026

Global “Medical Robotic System Market” 2021 Research report produces information with reference to market size, share, trends, growth, cost structure, capacity, revenue, and forecast 2025. This report also contains the general and comprehensive study of the Medical Robotic System market with all its aspects influencing the growth of the market. This report is a full-scale quantitative survey of the Medical Robotic System industry and provides data for building strategies to expand the market growth and effectiveness.

The Medical Robotic System market was valued at USD 8.307 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 28.34 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 22.18 % over the forecast period 2021 – 2026

Top Leading Companies of Global Medical Robotic System Market are Accuray Incorporated, Auris Surgical Robotics, Inc. (Hansen Medical Inc.), Intuitive Surgical Inc., Medrobotics Corporation, iRobot Corporation, Tital Medical Inc., Stryker Corporation, Omnicell Technologies, Renishaw PLC, Mazor Robotics, Ltd., MAKO Surgical Corp. (Stryker Corporation), Hitachi Medical Systems, Siemens Healthineers AG, Smith & Nephew Plc and others.

The competitive market players are identified along with their size, share, and strategies. The company profiles of these players, which includes their recent major developments, product portfolio, revenue, core competencies, and financials. Additionally, the report presents insights into the mergers & acquisitions, company profiles, financial status, product portfolio, and the SWOT analysis.

Key Market Trends

Surgical Robots to Dominate the Market

– Robotic surgery is a type of minimally invasive surgery which utilizes robotics for performing surgical procedures. These robotic systems are operated by surgeons and consists of miniaturized surgical instruments which are mounted on robotic arms, thus allowing surgeons to perform the surgeries precisely.

– The key factors boosting the surgical robots segment are increasing need for automation in the healthcare industry and the shifting trend towards advanced robotic surgeries.

– The surgical robotics segment accounted for the largest portion of the medical robotics, owing to rising adoption of surgical robotic systems across Tier-1 hospitals, demand for highly efficient replaceable components, increase in the volume of robotic procedures performed worldwide and growing demand of instruments & accessories due to their recurring need per procedure.

– The general surgery segment is estimated to command the largest share of the market in 2018 and is also projected to register the highest growth. This can be attributed to the rise in application of surgical robots for various surgery types including bariatric surgery, heller myotomy, gastrectomy, hernia repair, cholecystectomy, transoral surgery, and pancreatectomy as well as increased procedural volume across the globe under the general surgery category.

China to Witness the Highest Growth

– The growing demand for the advance healthcare infrastructure system in APAC is expected to witness healthy growth during the forecast period. China contributes to a majority of market share in the region. Chinese demand for medical robots is mainly driven by the increasing adoption of instrument-based services. The demand is also supported by other factors, such as lack of skilled physiotherapists and caretakers.

– According to the South China Morning, while the da Vinci system is broadly used in China in more than 60,000 operations to date, the Chinese government is eager to reduce its dependence on foreign technology. For more than two years, it has backed more than 30 MedTechmanufacturers who develop intelligent robots and robotic medical devices, including surgical robots.

– In the ZhongkaiHi-Tech zone in Huizhou, SS Innovations is developing and testing an affordable, modular robotic surgical system that is capable of complex motion control. The company is working with a budget of around USD 15 million from the Chinese government in recruiting and training talent from around the world.

