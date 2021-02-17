Mechanical Ventilators Market Trends, Industry Size, Competitive Analysis and Forecast to 2027

According to the recent report published by Research Corridor, the Global Mechanical Ventilators Market is expected to provide sustainable growth opportunities during the forecast period from 2020 to 2027. This latest industry research study analyzes the Mechanical Ventilators market by various product segments, applications, regions and countries while assessing regional performances of numerous leading market participants.

The report titled “Mechanical Ventilators Market – Global Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities, and Forecast – 2020 – 2027” offers a holistic view of the Mechanical Ventilators industry encompassing numerous stakeholders including raw material suppliers, providers, distributors, consumers and government agencies, among others. Furthermore, the report includes detailed quantitative and qualitative analysis of the global Mechanical Ventilators market considering market history, product development, regional dynamics, competitive landscape, and key success factors (KSFs) in the industry.

The report includes a deep-dive analysis of key countries including the U.S., Canada, the U.K., Germany, France, China, Japan, India, Australia, Mexico, Brazil and South Africa, among others. Thereby, the report identifies unique growth opportunities across the world based on trends occurring in various developed and developing economies.

Mechanical Ventilators Market report summarizes the positive growth rate in upcoming years, and market size with competitive analysis. Our experts have analyzed the historical data to compare with the current market scenario to calculate the market growth in the coming years. The study provides an exhaustive report that includes an executive summary, scope, and forecast of the market.

On the basis of end-user, the segment is classified into home care, hospitals & clinics, ambulatory surgical centers, and others. The home care segment held a major share of the mechanical ventilators market in 2019 and projected to grow at a significant CAGR over the forecast period. The segment growth is attributed to the rising awareness of new technologies at home healthcare and high long term cost. By region, North America dominated the market in 2019 and accounted for over 30% of the market share in terms of revenue.

The Mechanical Ventilators Market Segmentation:

By Product:

Critical Care Ventilators

Neonatal Ventilators

Transport and Portable Ventilators

By Interface:

Invasive

Non-invasive

By End-User:

Home Care

Hospitals and Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others

By Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

List of Key companies:

Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA

GE Healthcare

Medtronic plc

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Smiths Medical

ResMed Inc.

Bunnell Inc.

Getinge AB.

Key Questions Answered by Mechanical Ventilators Market Report:

Product popularity and adoption based on various country-level dynamics

Regional presence and product development for leading market participants

Market forecasts and trend analysis based on ongoing investments and economic growth in key countries

Competitive landscape based on revenue, product offerings, years of presence, number of employees and market concentration, among others

