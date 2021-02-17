Meal Replacement Market 2021 Business Strategies, Product Sales and Growth Rate, Assessment to 2026

The report is designed to provide a holistic view of the Meal Replacement market 2021-2026. It provides the industry overview with market growth analysis with a historical & futuristic perspective for the following parameters; revenue, demands, and supply data (as applicable). High-level interpretation of Meal Replacement market attributes using proprietary tools such as the Penetration Mapping Index, and other successful representational tools such as Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, SWOT, PESTEL, Ansoff’s Matrix, etc. Regional estimates and forecasts & trend analysis for each country and region are also available in the study. The impact of the COVID-19, and also forecasts its recovery post-COVID-19. The report also presents forecasts for Meal Replacement investments from 2021 till 2026.

Abbott, Onnit Labs, Herbalife, Nestle, SlimFast, Kellogg, Nature’s Bounty, Glanbia, Nutiva, GlaxoSmithKline, Orgain, Ultimate Superfoods

Over the next five years, the Meal Replacement market will register a 5.5% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 16070 million by 2025, from US$ 12970 million in 2019.

Meal Replacement is a drink, bar, soup, etc. intended as a substitute for a solid food meal, usually with controlled quantities of calories and nutrients. Some drinks are in the form of a health shake.

The leading vendors in the market are Abbott, Herbalife, Kellogg, Nestle, SlimFast, Glanbia, GlaxoSmithKline, Nature’s Bounty, etc. There are numerous small local vendors presented in each region, which makes the meal replacement market highly competitive and fragmented. In 2017, the top 3 vendors (Herbalife, Glanbia Abbott) totally occupied about 33.55% market share, based on sales volume.

Meal replacement products are sold mainly across three channels: branded retail; private label/original equipment manufacturer (OEM); and food services. Based on the distribution channel, the market is segmented into Retail Stores, Online Sales. Among these Retail Stores distribution channel is the major marketing method for meal replacement, almost 55.37% of meal replacement are sold through Retail Stores in 2017.

This report segments the global Meal Replacement Market based on Types are:

Powder

Bars

Beverages

Others

Based on Application, the Global Meal Replacement Market is Segmented into:

Retail Stores

Online Sales

Other

Regions are covered By Meal Replacement Market Report 2021 to 2026.

North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India.

North America (USA, Canada, and Mexico).

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and, Italy).

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and, Southeast Asia).

The Total Addressable Market (TAM) For estimating the market size two approaches are used: Bottom-up and Top-down approach. In the Bottom-up approach, the consumption of in the various segments is taken into account. The regional, segment-wise, and end-user uptake/consumption is taken into account for this approach. This is then totaled to arrive at the TAM for this approach. In the Top-down approach, the company-wise production in terms of both value and volume is taken into account and totaled for arriving at the TAM. This data is then bifurcated based on the consumption in the various market segments.

