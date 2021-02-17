Matcha Powder Market 2021 Set to Grow According to forecasts

The Matcha Powder Industry report provides a basic overview of the market including definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure. The Matcha Powder Market analysis is provided for the international market including development history, competitive landscape analysis, and major regions’ development status.

Matcha powder is available in a vibrant, green-colored form and is manufactured majorly in Japan from the shade-grown premium-quality tea leaves. It was introduced in China during the Tang dynasty and was majorly consumed by samurai warriors, Buddhist monks, and the Japanese population. The product has a high content of vitamins, minerals, antioxidants, and amino acids. Excellent health benefits offered by these products have fueled their popularity and demand during the forecast period.

Top Key Players:- AIYA, The AOI Tea Company, Ippodo Tea Co., Ltd, Vivid Vitality Ltd, DoMatcha, Encha, Garden To Cup Organics, TEAJA Organic, Midori Spring LTD, Jade Monk LLC

Rising awareness for a healthy lifestyle due to growing chronic diseases, including obesity, cancer, diabetes, and heart diseases, is a major factor expected to drive the global market. Matcha powder is high in antioxidants, epigallocatechin gallate (ECG), vitamins & minerals, and fibers, which aids in increasing metabolism and weight reductions. Furthermore, increasing application in the food & beverage industry and cosmetics and personal care is another key factor expected to propel matcha powder’s demand during the forecast period.

The global matcha powder market is segmented on the basis of grade and application. On the basis of grade, the matcha powder market is segmented into ceremonial, classic, and culinary. On the basis of application, the matcha powder market is segmented into regular tea, matcha beverages, food, and personal care.

The report analyzes factors affecting Matcha Powder market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting Matcha Powder market in these regions.

