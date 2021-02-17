Marketing Automation Software Market 2021 Advancement And Precise Outlook- Act-On Software Inc., Adobe Systems Incorporated (Marketo Inc.), Hubspot Inc.

Marketing Automation Software Market – Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, And Forecasts (2021 – 2026)

Global Marketing Automation Software market has been thoroughly scrutinized and then carefully demarcated by geographic locations which are based on major economic regions and their topographical regions. Growing competition and the changing market dynamics has been highlighted. Aggressive market players are profiled with attributes of company overview, financial overview, business strategies, product portfolio and recent developments. The Market share and Market size prominent players for 2021 to 2026 are profiled in this report.

The Marketing Automation Software market is highly competitive and consists of a number of major players. Top Companies like Act-On Software Inc., Adobe Systems Incorporated (Marketo Inc.), Hubspot Inc., IBM Corporation (Silverpop), Marketo Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Salesforce.com Inc., Salesfusion Inc., SAS SE, Teradata Corporation, SAP SE, Pegasystems Inc.

Scope of the Report:

The marketing automation software market was estimated at USD 6.87 billion in 2020 and is expected to be USD 19.66 billion in 2026, registering at a CAGR of 19.2% through the forecast period (2021-2026). Owing to the increasing significance of marketing in generating sales and customer retention, marketing services are witnessing a rise in their spending.

Key Market Trends:

Entertainment and Media Expected to have a Significant Market Share

– Virtual reality (VR), over-the-top (OTT) video, and online advertising are projected to be among the fastest-growing revenue generators for entertainment and media companies in developing economies where technology adoption is dominant like the United States, which is a dominant internet advertising and marketing market and globally. These trends increase the need for high internet marketing activity, and the rising automation adoption for these activities supports the substantial scope for the vendors in the market studied.

– With smartphone adoption reaching nearly 30% of the global mobile user base, the data generation has exponentially increased. Such statistics further indicate the need for mobile-optimized marketing and an automation supporting software.

– Also, in 2018, the US entertainment and media sector had witnessed the second-highest penetration of smartphones. Hence, the adoption of marketing automation software is expected to accelerate in the entertainment and media industry during the forecast period.

– Compared to other industries, open email rates of media and entertainment are the highest globally, according to TrackMaven. With customer insights from social media analytics tools, media and entertainment companies can make use of the segmented marketing data (based on demographics and interest) to direct specific content.

– For instance, the entertainment and media sectors in India and Canada have positioned themselves on the verge of a strong phase of growth, backed by digitization and improving advertising revenues, owing to the enormous consumer demand. The rising rate of investments by foreign media and entertainment majors in the region has developed the M&E infrastructure to a great extent.

–Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

–Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

–Analytical Tools: Marketing Automation Software Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyzed the growth of the key players operating in the market.

The research includes historic data from 2016 to 2020 and forecasts until 2026 which makes the reports an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

