Marine Lighting Market 2021 Rising Trends and New Technology Research – OSRAM Licht AG, Hella GmbH & Co KGaA, KOITO MANUFACTURING CO., LTD., Lumishore Ltd.

Global “Marine Lighting Market” 2021 Research report produces information with reference to market size, share, trends, growth, cost structure, capacity, revenue, and forecast 2027. This report also contains the general and comprehensive study of the Marine Lighting market with all its aspects influencing the growth of the market. This report is a full-scale quantitative survey of the Marine Lighting industry and provides data for building strategies to expand the market growth and effectiveness.

The Marine Lighting Market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.72% during the forecast period

Top Leading Companies of Global Marine Lighting Market are: OSRAM Licht AG, Hella GmbH & Co KGaA, KOITO MANUFACTURING CO., LTD., Lumishore Ltd., Aqualuma LED Lighting, Foresti & Suardi SpA, Attwood Corporation, E-Led Lighting Inc., PTLX GLOBAL, LLC, Lumitec LLC and others.

The competitive market players are identified along with their size, share, and strategies. The company profiles of these players, which includes their recent major developments, product portfolio, revenue, core competencies, and financials. Additionally, the report presents insights into the mergers & acquisitions, company profiles, financial status, product portfolio, and the SWOT analysis.

Industry News and Updates:

June 2019 – R.STAHL TRANBERG, a leader in marine lighting announced the launch of the TRANBERG BlueLine Lighting Series a complete range of high quality, cost-effective next-generation lighting for the maritime sector.

– September 2018 – Hella announced the launch of Sea Hawk 470 LED lamps ideal for illuminating decks and walkways beside boats and other close-range applications.

Key Market Trends

LEDs are Expected to be the Fastest Growing Segment in this Market

– LED-based marine lighting facilitates easy installation, a small footprint (lightweight design), easy availability, minimal maintenance, and compatibility with existing infrastructure.

– LEDs in ship’s lighting can be used optimally with technical know-how. Taking the cabin, for example, LED technology is installed behind mirrors, in wet cells, in the lighting coves, and behind curtains, among other applications. With specialist knowledge, these installations can be done considering how to accommodate the control gear, amount of heat dissipated to optimize safety, and several other factors.

– The other advantage of LEDs is that they last longer as compared to other types. LEDs generally have a lifespan of around 50,000 operating hours. Besides, they consume less electricity and generate less heat making them energy efficient as compared to any of their substitute technologies.

– Osram recently equipped two cruise ships “Breakaway” and “Getaway” belonging to the US-American shipping company Norwegian Cruise Line with an ultra-modern lighting system installing around 17.5 km of flexible LED modules and other lights.

The research includes historic data from 2015 to 2021 and forecasts until 2027 which makes the report an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales, and product managers, consultants, analysts, and stakeholders looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

Finally, the Marine Lighting Market report is the believable source for gaining the market research that will exponentially accelerate your business. The report gives the principles of locale, economic situations with the item value, benefit, limit, generation, supply, request and market development rate and figure and so on. Marine Lighting industry report additionally Present new task SWOT examination, speculation attainability investigation, and venture return investigation.

