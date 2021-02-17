Managed Network Services Market 2021 Rising Trends and New Technology Research – Fujitsu Ltd., Cisco Systems, Inc., Dell EMC (EMC Corporation), IBM Corporation

Global “Managed Network Services Market” 2021 Research report produces information with reference to market size, share, trends, growth, cost structure, capacity, revenue, and forecast 2027. This report also contains the general and comprehensive study of the Managed Network Services market with all its aspects influencing the growth of the market. This report is a full-scale quantitative survey of the Managed Network Services industry and provides data for building strategies to expand the market growth and effectiveness.

The managed network services market was valued at USD 54.48 billion in 2020 and expected to reach USD 95.6 billion by 2026 and grow at a CAGR of 9.86% over the forecast period (2021 – 2026)

Top Leading Companies of Global Managed Network Services Market are: Fujitsu Ltd., Cisco Systems, Inc., Dell EMC (EMC Corporation), IBM Corporation, Alcatel-Lucent, AT&T Inc., HP Development Company, LP, Microsoft Corporation, Verizon Communications Inc., Dell Inc., Rackspace Inc., TCS Limited, Deutsche Telekom AG and others.

The competitive market players are identified along with their size, share, and strategies. The company profiles of these players, which includes their recent major developments, product portfolio, revenue, core competencies, and financials. Additionally, the report presents insights into the mergers & acquisitions, company profiles, financial status, product portfolio, and the SWOT analysis.

May 2019 – ALE, operating under the brand Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise, has teamed up with BMW to become the official Connectivity Partner for the BMW International Open, the longest-running European Tour event in Germany since 1989. This year it is the 4th year in a row Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise will be responsible for implementing the entire network and communication infrastructure for this tour event, which runs from June 19 to 23 at Golfclub Mnchen Eichenried near Munich.

Key Market Trends

IT & Telecommunication Sector is Expected to Occupy Significant Market Share

– The increasing smartphone penetration and the growing number of devices connected to the internet have placed immense pressure on the current telecom network. Thus, network operators are faced with the challenges of insufficient bandwidth, network congestion leading to call drops and unreliable network functions.

– Further, the widespread investments in cloud services owing to the greater advantages of SaaS, IaaS and PaaS has required it providers to maintain their delivery through their network with the growing consumer base. All these factors have contributed in driving the adoption of MPLS technologies.

– Growth in cloud-based services for mobile users and the roll-out of 4G LTE services around the world have increased the investment into networks by carriers. Automation has become an integral part in shaping the carriers ability to offer their on-demand services effectively with balanced operational costs.

– MPLS networks have been in use for telecommunications providers for over 15 years and have proved their worth there. Most of the service on telecom has moved to MPLS L3 which has become the default technology in contemporary times, as it helps to create IP services that are more efficient and secure than the previous generation technologies.

The research includes historic data from 2015 to 2021 and forecasts until 2027 which makes the report an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales, and product managers, consultants, analysts, and stakeholders looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

Finally, the Managed Network Services Market report is the believable source for gaining the market research that will exponentially accelerate your business. The report gives the principles of locale, economic situations with the item value, benefit, limit, generation, supply, request and market development rate and figure and so on. Managed Network Services industry report additionally Present new task SWOT examination, speculation attainability investigation, and venture return investigation.

