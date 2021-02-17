Lyme Disease Drug Market 2020 Industry Demand, Share, Size, Future Trends Plans, Growth Opportunities, Key Players, Application, Demand, Industry Research Report by COVID-19 Impact Analysis 2027 | DBMR Updates

Lyme Disease Drug Market 2020 Industry Research Report gives vital information then analytical data of industry Size, Share, Growth, Key Players then forecast. Furthermore it provides development trends and marketing channels analysis. Finally the feasibility of new investment projects are assessed and overall Research conclusions offered. This Report also presents product specification, manufacturing process, and product cost structure. The growth of the Lyme Disease Drug market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world, however latest COVID scenario and economic slowdown have changed complete market dynamics. The Lyme Disease Drug report is prepared by taking into account the client’s requirements with respect to the market type, size of the organization, accessibility on-premises and the end-users’ organization type, and availability at global level in areas such as North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Businesses can confidently refer this top-quality Lyme Disease Drug market report to accomplish an absolute success.

According to the patient data published in Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Dec 2019, it is identified that there were 42,743 patients affected with Lyme disease in 2017 which was a 17.0 % increase from 2016. Advances in antibiotics medication, vulnerable population of lyme disease and increasing need of launching novel therapies create significant rise in market growth.

List of the Leading Companies that are Operating in the Global Lyme Disease Drug Market are: Lupin Pharmaceuticals , Mylan N.V , Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd , Pfizer Inc , Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd , GlaxoSmithKline Plc (Valneva SE (Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, G&W Laboratories, Inc., Sandoz International GmbH, Abbott, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Canon U.S.A., Inc., T2 Biosystems, Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. () and among others.

Global Lyme Disease Drug Market Segmentation:

By Disease Type

Lyme carditis

Lyme arthritis

Neurologic Lyme disease

Borrelial lymphocytosis

Post-treatment Lyme Disease Syndrome

By Treatment Type

Medication

Tick removal

By Drug Type

Doxycycline

Cefuroxime axetil

Amoxicillin

Ceftriaxone and

Others

By Route of administration

Oral

Topical

Intravenous

By End users

Hospitals

Homecare

Specialty Clinics

Others

Some of the key geographies mentioned in this report include:

North America (U.S and Canada and rest of North America)

Europe (Germany, France, Italy and Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific)

LAMEA (Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and Rest of LAMEA)

Key Developments in the Market:

On December 2018, Valneva SE has initiated Phase II trial for VLA15, a vaccine for the treatment of lyme infections.

On July 2017, Valneva SE received Fast Track designation from the FDA for VLA15, a vaccine for the treatment of lyme infections. VLA15 acts on the outer surface protein A (OspA) of Borrelia bacterium.

Introduction Market Segmentation Market Overview Executive Summary Premium Insights Global Lyme Disease Drug Market, By Technology Global Lyme Disease Drug Market, By Process Global Lyme Disease Drug Market, BY Material Global Lyme Disease Drug Market, Material Type Global Lyme Disease Drug Market, BY Products Global Lyme Disease Drug Market, BY End-Users Global Lyme Disease Drug Market, COMPANY LANDSCAPE Company Profiles

