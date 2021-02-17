LTE IoT Market Trends and Top Expert Analysis – Qualcomm Technologies, Inc, Halberd Bastion Pty Ltd, u-blox AG, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

Market Insights Reports delivers key insights on the LTE IoT market in its latest report titled, “LTE IoT Market – Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, And Forecasts (2021 – 2026)” provides an in-depth analysis of key players strategies, market growth, product demand, growth factors, technological innovations, regional outlook and global dynamics which includes drivers, challenges, and opportunities dominant in the industry. This Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

LTE IoT Market is expected to register a healthy CAGR of over 28% during the forecast period (2021 – 2026).

Top Key Players in the Global LTE IoT Market: Qualcomm Technologies, Inc, Halberd Bastion Pty Ltd, u-blox AG, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Cisco Syatem Inc. (Jasper), Cradlepoint Inc., Sequans Communications S.A., PureSoftware, TELUS Corporation, MediaTek Inc.

– May 2019 – Sequans Communications S.A. announced the certification and commercial availability of Sequans SP150Q LTE Cat 1 module, designed to operate on Sprints Curiosity IoT dedicated core network and operating system engineered to generate immediate business intelligence from connected devices. Positioning Universal (PUI) is the first customer to adopt the module and has recently launched the FJ1000 automotive tracker.

Key Market Trends

Industrial Sector is Expected to Grow at a Significant Rate

– The IoT is transforming the way the approach of the organizations communicating and regulating their everyday businesses and industrial processes. Its widespread adoption across the industries has proven to be well suited for sectors that have to manage a large number of assets and coordinate complex and distributed operations.

– Due to the complexity and diversity of industrial requirements, there are numerous types of communication systems required. With new technologies in place, current warfare is now being referred to as network-centric warfare wherein a robustly networked architecture improves information sharing that enhanced the quality of information and shared situational awareness. Such an extended applications and servicability of the market type has helped it to creat a demand specific to market and end users need.

– Flexibility, interoperability, and longevity are key characteristics of networked communications for the LTE applications, that are helpeing to craete demand for the end users, to maintain close coordination within the team as well as across adjacent and higher operating units in industries. With the advancement in the LTE along with the development in IoT, the future of the market holds a lot of promise for enhanced situational awareness via voice, video, and data delivered not only limited to the emergency operations/dispatch of services but also to first responders in the field.

Regional Analysis:

The report offers in-depth assessment of the growth and other aspects of the LTE IoT market in important countries (regions), including:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia and Australia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Europe holds a Significant Market Share

– Europe is gaining the LTE IoT market presence owing to the widespread adoption of the LTE technology for enterprises’ IoT applications. The well-established presence of some of the prominent players across the region such as Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Halberd Bastion Pty Ltd, u-blox AG among others is expected to further assit the regional market in the overall growth.

– The region is leading in terms of LTE IoT coverage area, with some of the ongoing development by the prominent players across the region, fueling the demand across the region. For instances, Huawei and Vodafone opened an open lab in Newbury, UK, for R&D of LTE IoT technologies and applications.

– European Commission and European Union member states are committed to developing strategies to support experiments and the deployment of IoT telecom and allied services. Various cellular operators are also set for the widespread deployment of LTE IoT in the UK and rest of Europe where, Germany, UK, and France are the top 3 contributors to the LTE IoT market in Europe. Further, several pre-commercial trials and plots have also been deployed by Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) across Europe.

