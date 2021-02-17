Low-E Glass Market 2021 – Strategic Analysis and Precise Outlook to 2026

The report provides a detailed assessment of the ‘Global Low-E Glass Market’. This includes enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, competition, standardization, regulatory landscape, deployment models, market size, operator case studies, opportunities, future roadmaps, value chains, ecosystem player profiles, and strategies included. The report also presents a SWOT analysis and forecast for Loppers investments from 2021 to 2026.

Global low–e glass market is projected to register a healthy CAGR of 8.7% in the forecast period

Low emissivity coated glass is also called Low-E glass. Low-E glass is a kind of glass whose surface is coated with low emissivity coating silver and metal-oxide film so that the glass takes on different colors. It?s mainly functions are to reduce the U value of glass, selectively reduce Sc and comprehensively improve energy saving property of glass. It mainly features: high infrared reflectivity, ability to directly reflect far infrared thermal radiation, low surface emissivity, weak ability to absorb external energy, hence little reradiated heat energy; wide range of shading coefficient Sc, and ability to control sun light transmittance according to needs to cater to requirements of different areas. It can be divided into high transmission low-E glass and sun shading low-E glass.

The report presents the market competitive landscape and corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global Low-E Glass Market: Saint-gobain, NSG, PPG, AGC, Guardian Industries, Schott, Cardinal Glass, Padihamglass, CSG Holding, Xinyi Glass, Yaohua Pilkington Glass, Taiwan Glass, Blue Star Glass, Sanxin Glass, Qingdao Jinjing, Kibing Group, Huadong Coating Glass, Zhongli Holding,

Global Low-E Glass Market Split by Product Type and Applications

This report segments the Low-E Glass market on the basis of Types are

Single LOW-E Glass

Double LOW-E Glass

Triple LOW-E Glass

On the basis of Application , the Low-E Glass market is segmented into

Residential

Commercial

Others

Regional outlook: The regions covered in the reports of the Low-E Glass market are

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.)

