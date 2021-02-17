Logic Analyzer Market Technological Growth Report 2021 – Newcomb Company Inc., Advantest Corporation, Fortive Corporation, Rigol Technologies Inc

Global Logic Analyzer Market – Growth, Trends, And Forecast (2021 – 2026)

The report presents an in-depth assessment of the Global Logic Analyzer Market including enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, deployment models, operator case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. The report also presents forecasts for Global Logic Analyzer investments from 2021 till 2026.

The logic analyzer market is expected to witness a CAGR of 12.66%, during the forecast period 2021 – 2026.

The Global Logic Analyzer market is highly competitive and consists of a number of major players. Companies, like Keysight Technologies Inc., Gao Tek Inc., Rohde & Schwarz GmbH & Co. KG, Teledyne LeCroy Inc., National Instruments Corporation, Yokogawa Test & Measurement Corporation, Newcomb Company Inc., Advantest Corporation, Fortive Corporation, Rigol Technologies Inc among others.

Scope of the Report

The proliferation of the market is expected to be driven by the demand for consumer electronics and the growing demand for testing complex logic. The logic analyzers are being extensively used in the connected cars and higher adoption of IoT-based devices in the electronics and semiconductor sector.

– With the technological advancements across industries, the adoption of technologies like IoT, AI, Automation, and many more is rising. According to estimates by the Cisco Internet Business Solutions Group (IBSG), 25 billion devices will be connected to the Internet by 2015 and 50 billion by 2020. such trends are expected to create significant growth opportunities for logic analyzers in the forecast period.

– Increased focus on product design, safety, and density drives logic analyzers’ adoption across various end-user industries globally. Additionally, growing R&D investments across various industries, such as automotive, healthcare, and electronics, create new growth avenues for market players.

– Scientific instruments and medical monitoring instruments are widely getting adopted in developing and developed economies. Technological innovation is playing a significant role in the adoption of advanced logic analyzers among the end-user industries. The growth of the semiconductor and electronics industry is another vital driving force for the market’s growth.

– The telecommunication industry is witnessing a gradual shift in communication technologies, with the advent of technologies like the 5G technology. The shift from 3G to LTE technology has generated a demand for test equipment across the communication sector, thereby boosting the logic analyzers’ market.

– According to 5G Americas, there are currently 5 million global LTE subscriptions. A quarter-billion new LTE connections were added around the world in the second quarter of 2019. The further shift from 4G to 5G may also require the upgradationof the test equipment, which may increase the demand for logic analyzers across the globe.

– The logic analyzer market is impacted by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, with respect to its adoption in various industries. Some industries, such as the telecommunications industry, witnessed an increase in demand for the adoption of logic analyzers during the crisis due to an increase in demand for communications services across the globe. However, several industries, such as automotive, aerospace, and defense, are expected to witness a slowdown

Latest news and developments:

– February 2019- Rohde & Schwarz launched the 16-bit vertical resolution HD mode standard for its R&S RTE, R&S RTO, and R&S RTP oscilloscopes. These higher-resolution waveforms facilitate users in making precise analysis of signal details that would have earlier been hidden by noise.

– March 2020 – KeysightTechnologies, Inc. launched the Innovate Anywhere program in response to COVID-19, spanning three key areas, 90-day software trials, remote learning, and scalable live network testing.

Key Market Trends:

PC- Based Logic Analyzer is Expected to Drive the Market Growth

– The PC-based logic analyzer segment is expected to expand during the forecast period considerably due to the various benefits it offers, such as the ease of installation, coupled with the ability to record both analog and digital signals, which makes them an appropriate choice for multiple end-user segments.

– Moreover, USB-based analyzers offered by players like Gaotek are continually reducing in size and cost, thereby making them attractive options for several end-user industries.

– One of the main advantages of the USB or PC-based logic analyzer is cost-effectiveness. The overall instrument utilizes many aspects of a computer that is likely to be available already. Power supply, display, and processing power are all available within the PC, and this means these do not need to be replicated within the USB scope.

– In many instances, a computer will be available in an environment where electronic equipment is to be tested, and therefore using the processing power, screen, and power supply of the PC or other computer helps to save on cost and space.

– Further, with the decreasing lab spaces and engineering teams becoming more distributed, companies are choosing all-in-one instruments as a supplement to traditional laboratories, creating a need for a portable test and measurement bench that can support all types of designs.

The key insights of the Logic Analyzer Market report:

The report provides key statistics on the market status of the Logic Analyzer market manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry.

The report provides a basic overview of the industry including its definition, applications and manufacturing technology.

The Logic Analyzer market report presents the company profile, product specifications, capacity, production value, and 2016-2021 market shares for key vendors.

The total market is further divided by company, by country, and by application/type for the competitive landscape analysis.

The report estimates 2021-2026 market development trends of Logic Analyzer Market.

Analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand and current market dynamics is also carried out

The report makes some important proposals for a new project of Logic Analyzer Industry before evaluating its feasibility.

Finally, Logic Analyzer Market report is the believable source for gaining the market research that will exponentially accelerate your business. The report gives the principle locale, economic situations with the item value, benefit, limit, generation, supply, request and market development rate and figure and so on. Logic Analyzer industry report additionally Present new task SWOT examination, speculation attainability investigation, and venture return investigation.

