Latin America Plastic Packaging Market 2021 Analysis by Manufacturers – Amcor Plc, Sonoco Products Company, Plastipak Packaging do Brasil Ltda., Graham Packaging Company, Berry Global Group, Gerresheimer Plásticos São Paulo Ltda., Transcontinental Mexico

The Latin America Plastic Packaging Market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies. The Report Analyses post COVID-19 (Corona Virus) impact on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets, on various regions and major countries and on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

The Latin America Plastic Packaging Market is expected to register a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period (2021 – 2026). Plastic packaging has been witnessing an increasing inclination from consumers over other products, as plastic packages are lightweight and easier to handle. Moreover, even the major manufacturers are preferring to use plastic packaging solutions, owing to their lower cost of production.

Click the link to get a Sample Copy of the Report:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/02082591934/latin-america-plastic-packaging-market-growth-trends-covid-19-impact-and-forecasts-2021-2026/inquiry?Mode=S12

The 120 Pages report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global Latin America Plastic Packaging Market: Amcor Plc, Sonoco Products Company, Plastipak Packaging do Brasil Ltda., Graham Packaging Company, Berry Global Group, Gerresheimer Plásticos São Paulo Ltda., Transcontinental Mexico, Printpack Inc., Altopro S.A. de C.V., CCL Industries Inc.

Some of the recent developments in the market are as follows:

– Jul 2019 – Berry Global Inc. completed the acquisition of RPC Group PLC, at an approximate price of USD 6.5 billion. RPC Group is among the leading global designer and engineer of plastic products in the packaging and nonpackaging markets. This acquisition helped the growth of Berry’s Engineered Materials product portfolio, which is expected to strengthen the company’s product line.

– Aug 2019 – Amcor partnered with New Age to launch PET bottles for the Salzburg craft beer bottles in Brazil. The 600 ml bottles are designed with a glass-like, champagne-style base in combination with a lightweight and shatter-resistant PET.

Market Overview:

– There is a huge variety of innovative, cost-effective, and sustainable packaging solutions emerging in the market, and plastic, as a product, is still widely accepted in the region. This has led to major players, like Amcor, introducing new products in the region. In Brazil, the leading dairy brand, Letti, and Amcor collaborated to introduce the transparent one-liter PET bottles for its milk products. Amcor recently launched PET for its Salzburg Craft Beer, in Brazil, in partnership with New Age.

– Further, due to the availability of low-cost labor, recycled plastic from the region is considered to be among the cheapest in the world, and hence, it is exported to Europe and other regions. This has also helped increase the rate of recycling of PET in the region.

– In Mexico, PET bottle recycling plants operated by Mexico City-based PetStar recently reached an annual production capacity of 50,000 metric ton. Coca-Cola Mexico officially opened its largest food-grade PET (polyethylene terephthalate) bottle-to-bottle recycling facility in Mexico. These developments are indicative of the growth in the future use of recyclable plastic in the region.

– Moreover, according to Fintech Times, the region’s e-commerce sales increased to USD 79.7 billion in 2019 from USD 49.8 billion in 2016. The local growth of consumer preferences, rise in internet and smartphone usage, and the entrance of many MNC e-commerce players, such as Amazon and Alibaba, disrupted the traditional market and leveraged e-commerce to access small and medium-sized clients.

– As COVID-19 has stepped into the market, countries, globally seems to have been shifting towards single-use plastics. Supply chains, additionally, are being strained in order to meet a surge in demand for single-use plastic packaging and medical supplies.

PET Material is Expected to Witness Significant Growth

– PET containers and bottles are used in a variety of applications. However, its major application includes liquid packaging. Adoption of PET can lead to up to 90% weight reduction, as compared to glass, allowing a more economical transportation process. Additionally, better mechanical qualities provide weight reduction, as compared to PE and PP bottles.

– A closer look suggests that the primary reason for the projected rise in the use of PET in the region, in the shorter run, could be the falling prices of PET resins. Due to the US-China trade war, the prices of PET resins have been continually falling. With almost all major economies of Latin America, apart from Mexico, Argentina, and Brazil, being net importing countries, this is expected to bring down the prices of bottle-grade PET resins, thereby, greatly reducing the production costs.

– Further, due to the availability of low-cost labor, recycled plastic from the region is considered to be among the cheapest in the world, and hence, it is exported to Europe and other regions. This has also helped increase the rate of recycling of PET in the region. In Mexico, PET bottle recycling plants operated by Mexico City-based PetStar recently reached an annual production capacity of 50,000 metric ton.

– However, as the usage of plastic and plastic products has potentially hazardous implications on the environment, many consumers in Latin America are starting to use environment-friendly products. This also led to many governments in these countries imposing very stringent rules and regulations in the industry, making it a relatively slower growing industry, compared to other materials.

Mexico is Expected to Witness Significant Growth in the Flexible Plastic Packaging

– Flexible packaging has been witnessing faster growth than many other forms of packaging. It includes trends, such as e-commerce, digital printing, and sustainability, that are being used to drive market development and growth. Customers in the country are eager to pay more for specific product attributes boosted by flexible packaging. The customers are also willing to pay additional for food stored in flexible packaging.

– The companies that are involved in food processing and agribusiness (Tyson, Driscolls, Bachoco, Sunny Ridge, among others) are demanding better and greener packaging technologies than the available ones. Baked and salted snacks are also witnessing strong growth, providing extensive opportunities for flexible packaging manufacturers in the country.

– Moreover, in Dec 2019, Azelis entered into Latin America with the acquisition of Megafarma, a premier Mexican specialty distributor for pharma, food, and veterinary sectors. Headquartered in Mexico City, the company represents some of the most renowned raw material producers and serves a large number of customers in all Mexican regions. The integration of Megafarma will provide Azelis access to a promising market and creates a robust platform for growth in the global specialty chemicals and food ingredients distribution business. Instances like these are expected to boost the demand for flexible packaging, which includes pouches.

– According to the National Chamber of the Cosmetics Industry (CANIPEC) of Mexico, the Mexican consumers spend about USD 90 on cosmetic products annually. More importantly, only 10% of that expenditure is done on premium products, and hence there is massive scope for upscaling of packaging as the acceptance of premium products grows. This has been confirmed by the fact that in 2019, premium beauty products registered a 15% growth in Mexico.

Competitive Landscape

The Latin America Plastic Packaging Market is highly competitive owing to the presence of multiple players in the market. The market appears to be moderately competitive and major players are adopting key strategies such as product innovation, mergers, and acquisitions, primarily to widen the product portfolio and expand their geographic reach. Some of the major players in the market are Amcor Plc, Sonoco Products Company, Graham Packaging Company, among others.

Influence Of The Latin America Plastic Packaging Market Report:

-Comprehensive assessment of all opportunities and risk in the Latin America Plastic Packaging market.

– Latin America Plastic Packaging market recent innovations and major events.

-A detailed study of business strategies for growth of the Latin America Plastic Packaging market-leading players.

-Conclusive study about the growth plot of Latin America Plastic Packaging market for forthcoming years.

-In-depth understanding of Latin America Plastic Packaging market-particular drivers, constraints and major micro markets.

-Favourable impression inside vital technological and market latest trends striking the Latin America Plastic Packaging market.

What Are The Market Factors That Are Explained In The Report?

Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on regional scale.

Analytical Tools: The Latin America Plastic Packaging Market Report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

The report has 150 tables and figures browse the report description and TOC:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/02082591934/latin-america-plastic-packaging-market-growth-trends-covid-19-impact-and-forecasts-2021-2026?Mode=S12

Customization Of The Report:

MarketInsightsReports provides customization of reports as per your need. This report can be personalized to meet your requirements. Get in touch with our sales team, who will guarantee you to get a report that suits your necessities.

If you have any questions about any of our “Latin America Plastic Packaging market report” or would like to schedule a personalized free demo of Latin America Plastic Packaging market report, please do not hesitate to contact me at irfan@marketinsightsreports.com.

Best wishes,

Irfan Tamboli

Head of Sales Operations

Market Insights Reports

Tel: + 1704 266 3234 | +91-750-707-8687

Email: sales@marketinsightsreports.com | irfan@marketinsightsreports.com

About Us: