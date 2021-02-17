Latest Intraoperative Radiation Therapy Market by Technology (Electron IORT, Brachytherapy), Products & Services (Accelerators, Treatment Planning system, Applicators, Afterloaders, Accessories), Application.

Latest research report on “Intraoperative Radiation Therapy Market Research Report” now available at high quality database of ReportsnReports.com with market size, share, trends, competitive and statistical analysis. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by research and industry experts team.

The global intraoperative radiation therapy market is projected to reach USD 66 million by 2025 from USD 48 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period. The rising incidence of cancer, technological advancements, and advantages offered by IORT over conventional radiotherapy are the major factors driving the growth of the global intraoperative radiation therapy market.

Based on product type, the intraoperative radiation therapy market products market is segmented into system/accelerators, treatment planning systems, applicators & afterloaders, and accessories. The systems/accelerators segment is expected to account for the largest share of the IORT products market in 2019.

Based on application, the intraoperative radiation therapy market is segmented into breast cancer, brain tumor, gastrointestinal cancer, head and neck cancer, colorectal cancer, endometrial and cervical cancer, lung cancer, and other cancers. The breast cancer segment is expected to account for the largest share of this market in 2019.

The intraoperative radiation therapy market is segmented into five major regions, namely, North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa. Europe is expected to account for the second-largest share of the global intraoperative radiation therapy market in 2019.

#Key Players- ZEISS Group (Germany), iCAD, Inc. (US), Eckert & Ziegler (Germany), Elekta AB (Sweden), GMV Innovating Solutions (Spain), Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (US), IntraOp Medical, Inc. (US), Isoray, Inc. (US), Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), Sordina IORT Technologies (Italy), Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (US), SeeDos Ltd. (UK), IsoAid LLC (US), Ariane Medical Systems Ltd. (UK), Panacea Medical Technologies Pvt. Ltd. (India), Salutaris Medical Devices (US), Brainlab AG (Germany), RaySearch Laboratories (Sweden), REMEDI Co., Ltd. (South Korea), Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (US).

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

Figure 16 Intraoperative Radiation Therapy Market: Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, And Challenges

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Growing Global Prevalence Of Cancer

5.2.1.2 Improving Reimbursement Scenario

Table 1 National Average Medicare Reimbursement Cpt Codes, 2019

5.2.1.3 Procedural Advantages Over Ebrt

5.2.1.4 Technological Advancements

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Dearth Of Trained Personnel

5.2.2.2 Strong Market Positioning Of Alternative Therapies

Table 2 Alternatives To Iort Procedures

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Emerging Economies Offer High Growth Potential

5.2.3.2 Growing Applications Of Iort

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Risk Of Radiation Exposure

5.3 Impact Of Covid-19 On The Intraoperative Radiation Therapy Market

5.4 Global Regulatory Scenario

5.4.1 North America

5.4.1.1 Us

Table 3 Us: Medical Device Classification

Table 4 Us: Medical Device Regulatory Approval Process

5.4.1.2 Canada

Table 5 Canada: Medical Device Regulatory Approval Process

Figure 17 Canada: Regulatory Approval Process For Medical Devices

5.4.2 Europe

Figure 18 Europe: Regulatory Approval Process For Medical Devices (Mdr)

5.4.3 Asia Pacific

5.4.3.1 Japan

Table 6 Japan: Medical Device Classification Under Pmda

5.4.3.2 China

Table 7 China: Classification Of Medical Devices

5.4.3.3 India

5.5 Value Chain Analysis: Global Intraoperative Radiation Therapy Market

Figure 19 Value Chain Analysis: Maximum Value Added During The Manufacturing Phase

5.6 Ecosystem Coverage: Global Radiotherapy Market

