Latest Genomics Market by Product & Service (System & Software, Consumables, Services), Technology (Sequencing, PCR), Application (Drug Discovery & Development, Diagnostic, Agriculture)-Global Forecast to 2025

The global genomics market is projected to reach USD 54.4 billion by 2025 from USD 22.7 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 19.0% during the forecast period.

Based on product & service, the genomics market is segmented into consumables, systems & software, and services. In 2019, consumables accounted for the fastest growing segment of the genomics market during the forecast period. Consumables are used in large numbers in genomic systems, and their use will continue to increase with the growing number of genomic tests performed across the globe.

Based on application, the genomics market is segmented into drug discovery and development, diagnostics, agriculture and animal research, and other applications. Drug discovery and development accounted for the largest application segment in the genomics market in 2019.

North America accounted for the largest share of the genomics market. Increasing government initiatives for promoting precision medicine, adoption of several strategies by key players to provide efficient genomics solutions in this region, and the presence of prominent players are the major drivers of the North American market.

#Key Players- Illumina, Inc. (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), QIAGEN N.V. (Netherlands), Agilent Technologies, Inc. (US), Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (US), F. Hoffman-La Roche (Switzerland), BGI (China), Eurofins Scientific (Germany), Oxford Nanopore Technologies (UK), Danaher Corporation (US), Merck KGaA (Germany), Eppendorf AG (Germany), Promega Corporation (US), Creative Biogene (US), New England Biolabs (US), Source BioScience (UK), Bionano Genomics (US), Macrogen, Inc. (South Korea), BioDiscovery (UK), Veritas Genetics International (US), and start-up companies such as 23andMe (US), Personalis (US), Novogene Co., Ltd. (China), Helix OpCo, LLC (US), Personal Genome Diagnostics Inc. (US), Phalanx Biotech Group (US), MedGenome (US), Resilient Biotics, Inc. (US), TruGenomix Health (US), and Cradle Genomics (US).

Table Of Contents:

1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives Of The Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.2.1 Inclusions & Exclusions

1.3 Market Scope

1.3.1 Markets Covered

1.3.2 Years Considered For The Study

1.4 Currency

1.5 Limitations

1.6 Stakeholders

1.7 Summary Of Changes

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

2.1.1 Secondary Data

2.1.2 Primary Data

2.1.3 Market Data Estimation And Triangulation

2.1.4 Data Triangulation

Figure 1 Data Triangulation Methodology

2.2 Market Estimation Methodology

Figure 2 Market Size Estimation: Approach 1 (Company Revenue Analysis-Based Estimation)

Figure 3 Genomics Market Size (Usd Billion)

Figure 4 Genomics Market: Final Cagr Projections (2020−2025)

Figure 5 Genomics Market: Cagr Projections From The Analysis Of Demand-Side Drivers, Opportunities, And Challenges

Figure 6 Genomics Market: Segmental Assessment

2.3 Industry Insights

2.4 Research Assumptions

3 Executive Summary

Figure 7 Genomics Market, By Product & Service, 2020 Vs. 2025 (Usd Billion)

Figure 8 Genomics Market Share, By Technology, 2019

Figure 9 Genomics Market, By Application, 2020 Vs. 2025 (Usd Billion)

Figure 10 Genomics Market, By End User, 2020−2025

Figure 11 Geographical Snapshot Of The Genomics Market

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Genomics Market Overview

Figure 12 Increasing Government Funding To Support Genomics Projects To Drive Market Growth

4.2 Asia Pacific: Genomics Market, By Application & Country (2019)

Figure 13 Drug Discovery And Development Accounted For The Largest Share Of The Asia Pacific Market In 2019

4.3 Genomics Market For Sequencing, By Type

Figure 14 Next-Generation Sequencing Projected To Witness The Highest Growth In The Forecast Period

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

Figure 15 Genomics Market: Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges, And Trends

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increasing Government Funding To Support Genomics Projects

5.2.1.2 Growing Incidence Of Cancer And Increasing Applications Of Next-Generation Sequencing In Cancer Research

Table 1 Global Cancer Incidence, 2020 Vs. 2040

5.2.1.3 Entry Of New Players And Start-Ups In The Genomics Market

5.2.1.4 Growing Application Areas Of Genomics

5.2.2 Opportunities

5.2.2.1 Use Of Genomics In Specialized/Personalized Medicine

5.2.3 Challenges

5.2.3.1 High Cost Of Genomic Equipment

5.2.3.2 Dearth Of Trained Professionals

5.2.3.3 Secure Storage Of Large Volumes Of Sequenced Data

5.2.4 Trends

5.2.4.1 Partnerships And Collaborations For Technological Advancements In Genomics

5.2.4.2 Impact Of Covid-19 On The Genomics Market

5.3 Technological Analysis

Table 2 Comparison Of Sanger Sequencing And Ngs

5.4 Value Chain Analysis

Figure 16 Value Chain Analysis—Maximum Value Is Added During The Sequencing And Analysis Phase

5.5 Regulatory Analysis

5.5.1 North America

5.5.1.1 Us

Table 3 Us Fda: Medical Device Classification

Table 4 Us: Medical Device Regulatory Approval Process

5.5.2 Europe

Figure 17 Europe: Regulatory Approval Process For Medical Devices (Mdr)

5.5.2.1 Asia Pacific

5.5.2.1.1 China

Table 5 China: Classification Of Medical Devices

5.6 Ecosystem Analysis Of The Genomics Market

Figure 18 Ecosystem Analysis Of The Genomics Market

6 Genomics Market, By Product & Service

…..CONTINUED

