Kickboxing Equipment Market 2021 : Rising Trends, Analysis With Top Key Players

The global kick boxing equipment market is expected to witness a robust growth in the foreseeable future. As participation in kick boxing helps in reducing fat and lowers the prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, kick boxing equipment is expected to witness significant demand globally. Independent sports outlet is expected to witness the highest revenue growth as compared to other sales channel. Punching bags as compared to other products is expected to register the highest CAGR growth in the global market. Individual buyers are expected to the highest demand for kick boxing equipment in the global market. North America is expected to remain the largest market for kick boxing equipment globally.

Kick boxing equipment include protections and weapons that are used while participating in kickboxing. As participation in kickboxing helps in burning fat and losing weight, the kick boxing equipment is expected to witness considerable demand in the fitness industry. Growing need to train athletes and professional boxers has also led to surge in demand for kick boxing equipment in the sports industry.

The global kick boxing equipment market is expected to register a robust CAGR, and will represent a value of over US$ 200 Mn by the end of 2022.

Product Type Sales Channel Buyer Type Gloves Independent Sports Outlet Individual Ankle/ Knee/ Elbow Guard Franchised Sports Outlet Institutional Punching Bags Modern Trade Channels Promotional Hand Wraps Direct to Customer Institutional Channel Shin Guard Direct to Customer Online Channel Mouth Guard Third Party Online Channel Head Gear Boxing Pads Others

(Additional information, including cross-sectional data and country-wise analysis & forecast is available in the report)

Consumption in the Fitness Industry

Use of kick boxing equipment are not limited to self-defence. Kick boxing equipment witness significant demand in the fitness industry as it helps in burning fats and tone the muscles. Kick boxing training speeds up the heart rate, and blood circulation of the customer. This leads to lowers the prevalence of cardiovascular diseases.

Enhances Cardiovascular Diseases

Kick boxing equipment help the end users in performing high intensity workouts, which help in lowering the prevalence of cardiovascular diseases. Practicing kick boxing enables the end users to restore endorphins that are lost when due to increasing stress. As kick boxing helps in improving strength, body composition, flexibility, endurance, respiration fitness apart from cardiovascular health, the kick boxing equipment is projected to witness significant demand in the global market.

Considerable Demand in the Sports Industry

With increasing number of athletes and sports professional, the kick boxing equipment is expected to witness a significant demand. Increasing need to practice kick boxing among athletes and professional boxers is expected to rev up demand for kick boxing equipment globally. Growing demand in the sports industry is expected to fuel growth of the global kick boxing equipment market significantly.

Reduces Stress and Frustration

Apart from improving cardiovascular health, the kick boxing is also used for de-stressing purpose. Bound to increasing stress due to busy lifestyles and fast approaching deadline, people lose their endorphins. Intense workout schedules helps in reducing stress and frustration. Moreover, practice of kick boxing helps in regaining endorphins through intense workouts. Due to such factors, demand for kick boxing equipment is expected to remain relatively high in the global market.

Independent Sports Outlet to Remain a Leading Segment

Ankle/ Knee/ Elbow guard is expected to witness the highest revenue growth in the global market. This segment is expected to represent a value of less than US$ 20 Mn in the global kick boxing market by the end of 2022. Gloves is expected to witness the second highest revenue growth in the global kick boxing market by 2022 – end. Punching bags is expected to register the highest CAGR growth in the global market, followed by mouth guard and gloves through 2022.

Independent sports outlet is expected to witness the highest revenue growth in the global market. This segment is expected to represent a value of less than US$ 20 Mn by the end of 2017. Franchised sports outlet is expected to represent the second highest revenue growth in the global kick boxing equipment market by the end of 2017. North America is expected to represent the largest market for kick boxing equipment globally. Independent sports outlet is expected to register the highest CAR growth in the global market, followed by franchised sports outlet throughout 2022.

Individual is expected to witness the highest revenue growth in the global market. This segment is expected to represent a value of over US$ 40 Mn by the end of 2022. Institutional is expected to represent the second highest revenue growth in the global kick boxing equipment market by the end of 2022. Individual buyer is expected to register the highest CAGR in the global market, followed by institutional buyer throughout 2022.

Competitive Tracking

Leading market players operating in the global kick boxing market include adidas AG, Century LLC, Everlast Worldwide, Inc., Hayabusa Fightwear Inc, Combat Sports Inc., Twins Special Co. LTD, Fairtex, King Professional, Title Boxing, LLC, and Ringside, Inc.