IoT Medical Devices Market Trends and Vendors Analysis after Covid-19 Pandemic Opportunities Scenario Highlighting Major Drivers & Trends 2021-2028

IoT medical devices market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to reach at an estimated value of USD 90.75 billion and grow at a CAGR of 13.12% in the above-mentioned forecast period. Increasing government initiatives for promoting digital health drives the IoT medical devices market.

The major players covered in the IoT medical devices market report are Medtronic, Cisco Inc, GENERAL ELECTRIC, STANLEY Healthcare, Capsule Technologies, Inc, IBM Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Microsoft, SAP affiliate company, AdhereTech, Cerner Corporation, PhysIQ, Meru Health, LifeFuels Inc, Keriton, CARRÉ TECHNOLOGIES INC., ConnectedHealth, Abbott, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its affiliated companies. and Apple Inc. among other domestic and global players.

Global IoT Medical Devices Market, By Application (Telemedicine, Clinical Operations and Workflow Management, Connected Imaging, Inpatient Monitoring, Medication Management), Connectivity Technology (Bluetooth Low Energy, Wi-Fi, Cellular, Near Field Communication (NFC), Satellite), End Users (Hospitals, Surgical Centers, and Clinics, Clinical Research Organization (CRO), Research and Diagnostics Laboratories), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia- Pacific, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East & Africa) Industry Trends and Forecast to 2028

Internet of things generally consists of different medical devices, systems and programming and had an effect on the overall healthcare sector which has been beneficial on a massive scale in remote clinical monitoring, chronic disease management and personal fitness monitoring and by giving more time to patients for interacting with their doctors.

Rising need for cost-containment in healthcare delivery is the vital factor escalating the market growth, also increasing focus on active patient engagement and patient-centric care delivery, increasing evolution of high-speed networking technologies, rising penetration of smartphones, tablets, and other mobile platforms in healthcare, increase in investment for healthcare IoT solutions and rising implementation of IoT solutions for reduced cost of care are the major factors among others driving the IoT medical devices market. Moreover, rising low doctor-To-patient ratio leading to increased dependency on self-operated E-health platforms, increasing technological advancements and modernization in the healthcare industry will further create new opportunities for IoT medical devices market in the forecasted period of 2021-2028.

However, rising deployment cost of connected medical devices and the associated infrastructure and increasing insufficient IoT technology skills across healthcare organizations are the major factors among others which will obstruct the market growth, while rising issues related to data security and increasing issues related to data management and interoperability will further challenge the growth of IoT medical devices market in the forecast period mentioned above.

This IoT medical devices market report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, impact of domestic and localised market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographic expansions, technological innovations in the market. To gain more info on IoT medical devices market contact Data Bridge Market Research for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you take an informed market decision to achieve market growth.

Competitive Landscape and IoT Medical Devices Market Share Analysis

IoT medical devices market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to IoT medical devices market.

Global IoT Medical Devices Market Scope and Market Size

IoT medical devices market is segmented on the basis of application, connectivity technology and end-users. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyse meagre growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.

On the basis of application, the IoT medical devices market is segmented into telemedicine, clinical operations and workflow management, connected imaging, inpatient monitoring and medication management.

Based on connectivity technology, the IoT medical devices market is segmented into bluetooth low energy, Wi-Fi, cellular, near field communication (NFC) and satellite.

The IoT medical devices market is also segmented on the basis of end-users into hospitals, surgical centers, and clinics, clinical research organization (CRO), research and diagnostics laboratories.

IoT Medical Devices Market Country Level Analysis

IoT medical devices market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, application, connectivity technology and end-users as referenced above.

The countries covered in the IoT medical devices market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

North America dominates the IoT medical devices market due to increasing adoption of healthcare IT solutions, rising presence of key companies, increasing legislative initiatives, such as HITECH Law, 2009, and increasing availability of sophisticated healthcare IT infrastructure in this region. Asia-Pacific is the expected region in terms of growth in IoT medical devices market due to improving health IT infrastructure, rising initiatives for promoting connected health services, and gradually increasing adoption of advanced technologies, such as smart wearables in this region.

The country section of the IoT medical devices market report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points such as consumption volumes, production sites and volumes, import export analysis, price trend analysis, cost of raw materials, down-stream and upstream value chain analysis are some of the major pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of domestic tariffs and trade routes are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

Healthcare Infrastructure growth Installed base and New Technology Penetration

IoT medical devices market also provides you with detailed market analysis for every country growth in healthcare expenditure for capital equipment’s, installed base of different kind of products for IoT medical devices market, impact of technology using life line curves and changes in healthcare regulatory scenarios and their impact on the IoT medical devices market. The data is available for historic period 2010 to 2019.

