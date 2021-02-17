IoT In Healthcare Market Emerging Trends, Size and Demand Growth 2020 to 2026- GE Healthcare (U.S.), IBM Corporation (U.S.), Qualcomm Life, Inc. (U.S.)

The Market Insights Reports has published the obtainability of new statistical data to its repository titled, IoT In Healthcare Market Growth 2020-2026. The report provides useful insights into a wide range of business aspects such as pillars, features, sales strategies, planning models, in order to enable readers to gauge market scope more proficiently. Furthermore, the report also sheds light on recent developments and technological platforms, in addition to distinctive tools, and methodologies that will help to propel the performance of industries. The report explores the current outlook in global and key regions (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America) from the perspective of players, countries (U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Southeast Asia, Mexico, and Brazil, etc.), product types, and end industries.

The Global IoT in Healthcare Market Growing around CAGR Of 30.5% during the Forecast Period 2020-2026.

Global Major Players in IoT In Healthcare Market are:

GE Healthcare (U.S.), IBM Corporation (U.S.), Qualcomm Life, Inc. (U.S.), Stanley Healthcare (U.S.), Medtronic Plc (U.S), Royal Philips (The Netherlands), Cisco Systems Inc. (U.S), Honeywell Life Care Solutions (U.S.), Microsoft Corporation (U.S.), SAP SE (Germany), and Other.

Market Insights:

Among all regions, APAC is forecasted to be the fastest-growing market for IoT in healthcare, registering a CAGR of 34.6% over the forecast period. Increasing prevalence of chronic and lifestyle-related diseases coupled with the rising demand for better medical facilities is the key factor boosting investments in the healthcare information technology (HIT) in the region.

Geographically, North America was the dominating market for IoT solutions in healthcare, contributing 44.6% revenue in 2017. Some of the Growth factors driving the North American IoT in healthcare market are the developed healthcare infrastructure, increasing government initiatives to boost the adoption of IoT solutions in healthcare, and growing prevalence of chronic diseases in the region. In Addition, rising R&D activities in the HIT sector and advancements in technology have significantly contributed to the market growth in the region.

Most important types of IoT In Healthcare covered in this report are:

Medical Device

Systems & Software

Service

Connectivity Technology

Others

Most widely used downstream fields of IoT In Healthcare market covered in this report are:

Telemedicine

Work Flow Management

Connected Imaging

Medication Management

Others

