IoT Cloud Platforms Market Analysis by Recent Developments and Demands 2021 to 2027

An IoT platform means cloud-based and on premise software packages and related services that enable and support sophisticated IoT services. Speak specifically, An IoT platform combines several software functions into one solution to enable companies to develop and deploy Internet of Things solutions faster, better and cheaper. The decrease in the cost per CPU memory and storage makes the collection of big data and subsequent analytics possible. Devices such as sensors have proliferated, without which IoT opportunities cannot be realized. The decreasing cost of megabytes increases the amount of money available for investment in large processing systems. Cloud and big data offer elastic repositories for storing and analyzing the onslaught of data. The convergence of information technology and operational technology are coming together to create a new revolution.The Internet world is colliding with the industrial world to create unprecedented opportunities.

Top Vendors:-

PTC (ThingWorx), Cisco (Jasper), Microsoft, Google, IBM, Intel Corporation, SAP, Oracle Integrated Cloud, AT&T, Fujitsu, Amazon, HPE, Telit, General Electric (Predix), Gemalto, Exosite, Zebra Technologies, Ayla Networks, Xively, Aeris, Particle, relayr, Bosch Software Innovations, Teezle,

Global IoT Cloud Platforms Market Segmentation:

By Type:

Software

Service

By Application:

Smart Home & Wearables

Smart Energy

Smart Security

Manufacturing

Transportation & Logistics

Healthcare

Others

By Regions:

North America

South America

Asia & Pacific

Europe

MEA

