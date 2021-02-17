IoT Chip Market 2021-2027 Global Review and Outlook- Qualcomm Technologies Inc., Intel Corporation, Texas Instruments Incorporated, NXP Semiconductors NV

Global “IoT Chip Market” 2021 Research report produces information with reference to market size, share, trends, growth, cost structure, capacity, revenue, and forecast 2025. This report also contains the general and comprehensive study of the IoT Chip market with all its aspects influencing the growth of the market. This report is a full-scale quantitative survey of the IoT Chip industry and provides data for building strategies to expand the market growth and effectiveness.

The IoT Chip Market was valued at USD 12133.8 million in 2020, and it is expected to reach a value of USD 25533 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 13.2% over 2021-2026

Top Leading Companies of Global IoT Chip Market are Qualcomm Technologies Inc., Intel Corporation, Texas Instruments Incorporated, NXP Semiconductors NV, Cypress Semiconductor Corporation, Mediatek Inc., Microchip Technology Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd, Silicon Laboratories Inc., Invensense Inc., STMicroelectronics NV, Nordic Semiconductor ASA, Analog Devices Inc. and others.

The competitive market players are identified along with their size, share, and strategies. The company profiles of these players, which includes their recent major developments, product portfolio, revenue, core competencies, and financials. Additionally, the report presents insights into the mergers & acquisitions, company profiles, financial status, product portfolio, and the SWOT analysis.

Key Market Trends



Consumer Electronics Segment is Expected to Expand with a Significant Rate

– Currently, IoT is majorly adopted in home electronics, from entertainment to smart home control. Smart TV sets, washing machines, and home appliances are increasingly adopting IoT approaches and getting interconnected.

– Coupled with this, an increase in the demand for application-specific microcontroller units and flexible SoC type architecture are the major factors boosting the growth of IoT chips in the consumer electronics segment.

– Moreover, wearable devices witnessed increased adoption in the market. These devices, in the beginning, caused inconveniences due to charging problems. In addition, the power provided by these batteries was also not sufficient to perform the standard computations and operate available features for the user throughout the day.

– These problems called for a huge demand for both hardware and software design improvements of the ultra-powered chips to cater to the communication requirements among the users as well as extend the battery life of the product.

Asia-Pacific Occupies the Largest Market Share



– The ongoing technological advancements in IoT creates a lot of demand for better wireless connectivity solutions to cater to the newer segments of automation and transportation, owing to the expanding trend of smart-cities and home automation in the region (such as intelligent transportation system and connected cars). These factors are expected to fuel the demand for connectivity ICs in the IoT chip market.

– The Asia-Pacific region also accounts for a significant share of expenditure in IoT technology, with South Korea and Singapore expected to be among the top global markets to adopt IoT chips. According to the data from the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development, South Korea is the first country in the world to have more things connected to the Internet per habitats, followed by Denmark and Switzerland.

– Further, India’s vision to transform 100 cities into smart cities is expected to create a huge demand for IoT devices in smart homes and automotive sector. This is also an important factor contributing to the growth of the market in this region.

