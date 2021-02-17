Intrinsically Safe Equipment Market 2021 New Innovations, Technology And Research – Pepperl + Fuchs, Fluke Corporation, OMEGA Engineering (Spectris PLC), R. Stahl

Global “Intrinsically Safe Equipment Market” 2021 Research report produces information with reference to market size, share, trends, growth, cost structure, capacity, revenue, and forecast 2027. This report also contains the general and comprehensive study of the Intrinsically Safe Equipment market with all its aspects influencing the growth of the market. This report is a full-scale quantitative survey of the Intrinsically Safe Equipment industry and provides data for building strategies to expand the market growth and effectiveness.

The intrinsically safe equipment market was valued at USD 2.71 billion in 2020 and expected to reach USD 4.15 billion by 2026 and grow at a CAGR of 7.37% over the forecast period (2021 – 2026)

Top Leading Companies of Global Intrinsically Safe Equipment Market are: Pepperl + Fuchs, Fluke Corporation, OMEGA Engineering (Spectris PLC), R. Stahl, RAE Systems (Honeywell), Eaton Corporation, CorDEX Instruments Ltd., Bayco Products, Inc., Kyland Technology Co., Ltd., Banner Engineering Corp., Georgin and others.

The competitive market players are identified along with their size, share, and strategies. The company profiles of these players, which includes their recent major developments, product portfolio, revenue, core competencies, and financials. Additionally, the report presents insights into the mergers & acquisitions, company profiles, financial status, product portfolio, and the SWOT analysis.

Industry News and Updates:

April 2019 – Pepperl+Fuchs expands its portfolio with plans to launch Intrinsically Safe Smartphone for Zone 1/21 and Div. 1 – Smart-Ex 02. The Smart-Ex 02 DZ1 is the successor of the world’s first intrinsically safe smartphone for Zone 1/21 and DIV 1 areas. In addition, it meets all important global hazardous location and regulatory certifications.

– January 2019 – Pepperl+Fuchs, will acquire the business of Comtrol Corporation effective February 1st, 2019. Comtrol is an US-based pioneer in industrial Ethernet communication and IO-Link gateway products known for its RocketPort product family, among others. Comtrols technologies will complement Pepperl+Fuchs portfolio of Sensorik4.0 sensor solutions and interface technologies that includes AS-Interface, IO-Link masters, and industrial connectivity.

Key Market Trends

Detectors Holds a Prominent Position in Intrinsically Safe Equipment Market

– Smoke detectors have been installed in various industries in time of various crises. Many regulations have been implemented which have necessitated the need for installation of such smoke detection systems.

– With the advent of IoT and Ai in the development of smart devices, the market for smart smoke detector has also become lucrative for manufacturers to integrate these technologies in smoke detectors, encouraging them to develop new products in the smoke detector.

– For instance, in September 2018, Honeywell introduced its advanced smoke detection technology, that is capable of detecting and reporting smoke before a fire develops. It can also be integrated with widely used advance fire panels without the need for additional hardware or wiring.

The research includes historic data from 2015 to 2021 and forecasts until 2027 which makes the report an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales, and product managers, consultants, analysts, and stakeholders looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

Finally, the Intrinsically Safe Equipment Market report is the believable source for gaining the market research that will exponentially accelerate your business. The report gives the principles of locale, economic situations with the item value, benefit, limit, generation, supply, request and market development rate and figure and so on. Intrinsically Safe Equipment industry report additionally Present new task SWOT examination, speculation attainability investigation, and venture return investigation.

