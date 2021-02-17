Intravenous Immunoglobulin Market Size, Future Demand, Technology, Global Research, Top Leading Player, Emerging Trends and Regional Forecast to 2027

Intravenous Immunoglobulin Market: Global Size, Trends, Competitive, Historical & Forecast Analysis, 2021-2027- Growing geriatric population, rising prevalence of immunodeficiency diseases, increasing adoption of IVIG treatments and rising use of off-label indications are the key drivers of the Global Intravenous Immunoglobulin Market.

Intravenous Immunoglobulin Market is valued at USD 9804.8 Million in 2018 and expected to reach USD 16587.0 Million by 2025 with CAGR of 7.80% over the forecast period.

Market Analysis of Intravenous Immunoglobulin–

Intravenous Immunoglobulin (IVIg), a compound comprising of immune proteins (globulins) is administered into the bloodstream to treat patients with inefficient or damaged immune systems. IVIg provides the required antibodies to the human body to fight out the immune deficiency, and the ensuing infectious attacks. Immunoglobulin also referred as antibodies, are the glycoprotein molecules manufactured by the plasma or white blood cells. Immunoglobulin’s form a very critical line of defense of the immune system by specially recognizing and binding itself to particular antigens such as bacteria and viruses and aid in their destruction. In certain individual, immunoglobulins have to be administered for the treatment and management of disease such as primary immunodeficiency (PI). Intravenous immunoglobulins are the most popular form of immunoglobulin due to the no requirement for self-administration and the easy administration in hospital and clinic settings. Different classes of immunoglobulin such as IgA, IgG, and IgM are used for the treatment of various neurological and immunological diseases.

Global Intravenous Immunoglobulin market report is segmented on the basis of type, application, end-users and region & country level. Based on type, global intravenous immunoglobulin market is classified into IgG, IgA, IgM, IgE and IgD. Based on application global intravenous immunoglobulin market is classified into hypogammaglobulinemia, immunodeficiency diseases, congenital AIDS, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, myasthenia gravis, multifocal motor neuropathy, ITP, Guillain-Barre syndrome, Kawasaki Diseases and others. Based on end-user, global intravenous immunoglobulin market is classified into hospitals, clinics, homecare and others.

The regions covered in this intravenous immunoglobulin market report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. On the basis of country level, market of intravenous immunoglobulin is sub divided into U.S., Mexico, Canada, U.K., France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, GCC, Africa, etc.

Key Players-

Global intravenous immunoglobulin market report covers prominent players like Omrix Biopharmaceuticals Ltd., Hualan Biological Engineering Inc., Shanghai RAAS Blood Products Co. Ltd., Behring GmbH, Option Care Enterprises, Inc., BioScrip, Inc, ADMA Biologics, Inc., CSL Ltd., Baxter International Inc., Kedrion Biopharma Inc., Grifols S.A, LFB group, Octapharma AG, ADMA Biologics, Inc., China Biologics Products, Inc., Biotest AG, Takeda Pharmaceuticals and among others.

Market Dynamics–

Rising elderly population, increasing occurrence of immunodeficiency disorders, growing implementation of IVIG procedures and increasing usage of off-label indications are some of the major factors driving the market growth. Increasing number of patients with immunodeficiency disease is the primary reason for the expansion of IVIG procedures. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), there are approximately 50 diverse Primary Immune Deficiency (PID) such as X-lined hypo-gamma-globulinemia, specific antibody deficiency and others. Furthermore, according to the U.S. National Library of Medicine and National Institute of Health, around 6 million patients are suffering from Primary Immune Deficiency (PID) globally. Rising occurrences of these immune diseases is expected to foster the demand for intravenous immunoglobulin treatments during the forecast period. However, stringent government regulations regarding the use of intravenous immunoglobulin products and high risk of side effects associated with them are expected to hinder the growth of the market. Moreover, high adoption of intravenous immunoglobulins for the treatment of various diseases is expected to create lucrative opportunities in the near future.

Regional Analysis–

North America is expected to dominate the global intravenous immunoglobulin market. Increasing healthcare expenditure, growing level of consciousness for the products involved in the treatment of immunodeficiency disorders, and rising inclination of clinicians towards immunodeficiency therapies are the key factors attributing towards the market growth. Additionally, growing occurrences of primary immunodeficiency (PID) is also expected to enhance the market growth in this region. According to American Autoimmune Related Disease Association Inc. (AARDA) 2012, approximately 50 million Americans were diagnosed to have autoimmune diseases and the number of people suffering this disease.

Asia Pacific is expected to show a significant growth at a considerable CAGR over forecast period owing to the increasing awareness and potential opportunities for adoption of immunoglobulin based therapies for the treatment of primary immune deficiencies coupled with growing geriatric population in this region.

Key Benefits for Market Report–

Global Intravenous Immunoglobulin Market report covers in depth historical and forecast analysis.

Global Intravenous Immunoglobulin Market research report provides detail information about Market Introduction, Market Summary, Global market Revenue (Revenue USD), Market Drivers, Market Restraints, Market opportunities, Competitive Analysis, Regional and Country Level.

Global Intravenous Immunoglobulin Market report helps to identify opportunities in market place.

Global Intravenous Immunoglobulin Market report covers extensive analysis of emerging trends and competitive landscape.

Market Segmentation:–

By Type:

IgG

IgA

IgM

IgE

IgD

By Application:

Hypogammaglobulinemia

Immunodeficiency Diseases

Congenital AIDS

Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy

Myasthenia Gravis

Multifocal Motor Neuropathy

ITP

Guillain-Barre syndrome

Kawasaki Diseases

Others

By End-Users:

Hospitals

Clinics

Homecare

Others

By Regional & Country Analysis:

North America U.S. Mexico Canada

Europe U.K France Germany Italy

Asia Pacific China Japan India Southeast Asia

Latin America Brazil

The Middle East and Africa GCC Africa Rest of Middle East and Africa



