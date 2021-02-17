Internet of Things (IoT) in Healthcare Market is Booming at a CAGR of 20.8% From 2021 to 2025

The Internet of Things (IoT) in Healthcare market was valued at USD 55.5 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 172.46 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 20.8% over the forecast period 2020 – 2025.

The report will make detailed analysis mainly on in-depth research on the development environment, Market size, development trend, operation situation and future development trend of Internet of Things (IoT) in Healthcare Market on the basis of stating current situation of the industry in 2020.

The IoT market is majorly driven by the growing adoption of healthcare information systems, the emergence of big data in healthcare, improved device accuracy and connectivity, and increasing penetration of connected devices in healthcare.

–Internet of thing (IoT) technology has the potential to revolutionize the traditional paper-based healthcare treatment by simplifying access to real-time patient data and remote patient monitoring. The emergence of this digital healthcare technology has addressed the impending need for better diagnostics and targeted therapeutic tools. In addition, it not only provides remote patient monitoring to physicians but also works as a fitness and wellness tracker for athletes and a dosing reminder for patients. The successful implementation of IoT in remote monitoring of diabetes and asthma patients, coupled with high penetration of fitness and wellness devices, has created a high demand for the IoT healthcare market.

– Big data analytics is the fast-emerging topic in IoT. The demand for big data analytics integrates the most recent innovation in machine learning, logical methodologies, computational intelligence, and data mining. Many of the healthcare experts, including payers and providers, are now analyzing big data to obtain detailed knowledge. Even though these efforts are still in their early stages, they are expected to collectively help tackle the industry-related problems regarding inconsistency in healthcare quality and escalating healthcare expenditures.

– Improvements in the quality of people’s daily health and life activities, as well as big data analytics, to support and promote such research activities, are some of the factors driving the market growth, as IoT-based healthcare systems play a key role in the growth of medical information systems. Tracking, tracing, and monitoring of patients are essential to enhance the healthcare system.

As per the scope of this report, the term Internet of things (IoT) in healthcare system includes every device that is connected to the internet for a wide range of applications, such as tracking patients or equipment, collecting data, and analyzing the received data.

Key Market Trends:

– The medication management segment is expected to show significant growth during the forecast period, due to the growing adoption of healthcare information systems, rising need to reduce medication errors and improve patient safety, and increasing adoption of mHealth solutions for medication management.

– A rising focus of market players to develop innovative solutions in the field of medication management is also boosting the segments growth.

– January 2019 – IBM and medical device company Medtronic teamed up to develop IQcast, a predictive tool built into Metronics Sugar.IQ app for diabetic patients who require multiple daily injections. By applying machine learning algorithms to readings from Medtronics Guardian Connect continuous glucose monitoring system, IQcast can predict the likelihood that a person will experience a low-glucose event within 1-4 hours and recommend proactive steps to reduce the chances of future dips.

The research includes historic data from 2015 to 2020 and forecasts until 2025 which makes the report’s an invaluable resource for industry executives, Marketing, Sales and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

Note: All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19 . Both upstream and downstream of the entire supplychain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.

