Intelligent Power Module Market 2019 Recovering From Covid-19 Outbreak 2018 – key application, opportunities, demand, status, trends, share, forecast 2027

Global Warming Paves Way for Energy-efficient Intelligent Power Modules

Over the past decade, a significant amount of efforts are being made to enhance energy efficiency and minimize carbon footprint due to the mounting concerns over global warming and depletion of fossil fuels. As the demand for energy-efficient solutions is likely to show no signs of slowing down, stakeholders in the intelligent power module market are under considerable pressure to provide efficient power conversion devices. The demand for intelligent power modules is set to witness noteworthy growth in the coming years, as they are increasingly being used in a range of applications in various industries.

The adoption of power semiconductor devices, including intelligent power modules is witnessing significant growth, as they are extensively being used in consumer electronic products, renewable power generation, electric vehicles, power supplies, and railway applications. At present, innovations are expected to gain significant momentum in the intelligent power module market, as key participants in the value chain are focusing on offering high performing, cost-effective, energy-efficient, and downsized intelligent power modules to fulfill the current industrial requirements. In addition, leading stakeholders are also leveraging the benefits of innovative package and chip technologies to improve the performance of their intelligent power modules. Due to these factors, the global intelligent power module market is expected to attain a market value of ~US$ 3.8 Bn by the end of 2027.

Request a sample to get extensive insights into the Intelligent Power Module Market

New Intelligent Power Modules Curb Carbon Emissions and Enhance Energy Efficiency

The automotive sector has received a significant amount of criticism, especially in the past decade, owing to the high levels of carbon emission and the negative impact it has on the environment. In addition, as automobiles predominantly relied on fossil fuels, including oil, the onus was on automotive manufacturers to look for greener alternatives. As the demand for electricity continues to grow at an exponential rate due to staggering population growth, natural resources are depleting at a considerable pace. As per the International Energy Association, the global demand for electrical energy is set to increase by ~60% over the next couple of decades.

Thus, amidst these rising concerns pertaining to energy efficiency and sustainable utilization of natural resources, innovations in energy systems, particularly in the automotive sector are on the rise. Thus, due to the growing need for energy efficiency, the automotive electronics space is expected to undergo transformation. In the current scenario, as hybrid and fully electric vehicles are making a mark internationally, particularly in North America and Europe, the adoption of intelligent power modules is witnessing notable growth. Stakeholders in the current intelligent power module market are focusing on the development of intelligent power modules that are especially use in automotive applications. Moreover, at present, intelligent power module manufacturers are devoting resources to optimize system costs, improve power density, enhance power saving, improve mileage, and battery efficiency. While home appliances and servo drives are expected to remain the most prominent applications of intelligent power modules, deployment of intelligent power materials in the development of electric vehicles is set to grow at a rapid pace in the second half of the forecast period.

To understand how our report can bring difference to your business strategy, Ask for a brochure

Stakeholders Launch Improved Intelligent Power Modules for Range of Applications

Stakeholders operating in the current intelligent power module market are expected to introduce new products that are in-sync with current industrial requirements. Key participants in the intelligent power module market landscape are rolling out improved versions of intelligent power modules that are likely to be deployed for in an array of applications. Apart from launching new power semiconductor devices, stakeholders are also focusing on the design aspects of their intelligent power modules.

In October 2018, Infineon Technologies launched a new intelligent power module for industrial motor drives. According to Infineon, the CIPOS Maxi is ideal for low-power drives in applications, including power factor correction, pumps, motors, fans, ventilation, and air conditioning. In their bid to expand their existing product offerings, the company also launched a new 3-phase intelligent power module, which is used to optimize the efficiency of washing machines, industrial drives, compressors, fans, etc.

Stuck in a neck-to-neck competition with other brands? Request a custom report on Intelligent Power Module Market

Intelligent Power Module Market: Introduction

According to Transparency Market Research’s latest report on the global intelligent power module market for the base year 2018 and the forecast period of 2019–2027 , the global market is expected to expand at a significant rate during the forecast period, owing to the large number of applications of intelligent power modules in consumer electronics devices

and the forecast period of , the global market is expected to expand at a significant rate during the forecast period, owing to the large number of applications of intelligent power modules in consumer electronics devices In terms of revenue, the global intelligent power module market is estimated to reach value of ~US$ 3.8 Bn by 2027 and it is expected to expand at a CAGR of ~8% throughout the forecast period

Intelligent Power Module Market: Key Drivers

Increase in emissions of greenhouse gases (GHGs), particularly CO 2 , owing to high utilization of fossil fuels for generation of energy is likely to augment the demand for renewable energy, such as wind and solar, in the next few years

, owing to high utilization of fossil fuels for generation of energy is likely to augment the demand for renewable energy, such as wind and solar, in the next few years Moreover, rise in the demand for electricity in developing countries is shifting the focus toward generation of renewable energy

This rising demand can increase the use of photovoltaic inverters, micro-inverters, and wind turbine inverters, wherein intelligent power module is an essential component

Thus, increase in the renewable energy generation across the globe is anticipated to drive the global intelligent power module market during the forecast period For instance, the UN Environment Program (UNEP) states that the global investment in renewable energy generation was valued at US$ 272.9 Bn in 2018 According to International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), the global public investment in renewable energy was valued at US$ 19 Bn in 2016

Over the last few years, there has been significant rise in the development of electric vehicles across the globe, especially in Europe, which is a hub for prominent and reputed automotive manufacturers

This prominent growth of the electric vehicle industry is attributable to stringent regulations by governments across the globe regarding CO 2 emissions and increasing awareness about the environment among people. As popularity of electric vehicles is growing, the technology has evolved and high-density power modules are being integrated in power management circuits and motor drives in electric vehicles to enhance the vehicle reliability and efficiency and minimize the system size and cost.

emissions and increasing awareness about the environment among people. As popularity of electric vehicles is growing, the technology has evolved and high-density power modules are being integrated in power management circuits and motor drives in electric vehicles to enhance the vehicle reliability and efficiency and minimize the system size and cost. Thus, accelerating adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) and hybrid electric vehicles (HEVs) is estimated to create ample opportunity for the global intelligent power module market in the near future

Increased Power Dissipation and Reduced IGBT Size: Major Challenges for Intelligent Power Module Market

An intelligent power module consists of power devices such as IGBT and MOSFET. IGBT-based intelligent power modules offer multiple advantages over MOSFET-based IPM (intelligent power module). Hence, the demand for IGBT-based IPM is continuously increasing. As the trend is shifting toward miniaturization, manufacturers are focusing on size optimization.

As the size of IGBT reduces, the overall power dissipation increases. Hence, the demand for IGBT IPM is low in applications with limited capability of power saving.

Intelligent Power Module Market: Competition Landscape

Detailed profiles of manufacturers of intelligent power modules have been provided in the report to evaluate their financials, key product offerings, recent developments, and strategies

Key players operating in the global intelligent power module market are Mitsubishi Electric Corp. Fuji Electric Co., Ltd. SEMIKRON International GmbH Infineon Technologies AG ON Semiconductor Corporation STMicroelectronics N.V. ROHM Co., Ltd. Sanken Electric Co., Ltd. Microchip Technology Inc.



Read TMR Research Methodology @:

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/methodology.html

Intelligent Power Module Market: Key Developments

Key manufacturers operating in the global intelligent power module market, such as Infineon Technologies AG, Mitsubishi Electric Corp, and STMicroelectronics N.V., are increasing their sales by engaging in merger and acquisition (M&A) and research and development (R&D) activities. Some of the key developments in the global market are as follows:

are increasing their sales by engaging in merger and acquisition (M&A) and research and development (R&D) activities. Some of the key developments in the global market are as follows: In August 2019 , Mitsubishi Electric Corp. introduced its newly developed super mini intelligent power module (IPM) called DIPIPMTM Ver.7. This module offers low power consumption, reduced radiation noise, and extra flexible heat dissipation.

, Mitsubishi Electric Corp. introduced its newly developed super mini intelligent power module (IPM) called DIPIPMTM Ver.7. This module offers low power consumption, reduced radiation noise, and extra flexible heat dissipation. In August 2017 , Infineon Technologies AG launched new IPM CIPOS Mini with the power factor correction (PFC) feature. Integration of CIPOS Mini IPM in end-use applications can help in reducing the size of materials.

, Infineon Technologies AG launched new IPM CIPOS Mini with the power factor correction (PFC) feature. Integration of CIPOS Mini IPM in end-use applications can help in reducing the size of materials. In June 2017 , STMicroelectronics N.V. introduced its newly developed, surface-mount, intelligent low-power modules. This power module saves space in energy-efficient motor drives. It also provides high switching efficiency and conduction, particularly in hard-switching circuits at frequencies of up to 20 kHz.

, STMicroelectronics N.V. introduced its newly developed, surface-mount, intelligent low-power modules. This power module saves space in energy-efficient motor drives. It also provides high switching efficiency and conduction, particularly in hard-switching circuits at frequencies of up to 20 kHz. In the report on the global intelligent power module market, we have discussed individual strategies, followed by company profiles of manufacturers of intelligent power modules. The ‘Competition Landscape’ section has been included in the report to provide readers with a dashboard view and company market share analysis of key players operating in the global intelligent power module market.

Read Our Latest Press Release:

https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/binge-watching-during-covid-19-underscores-growth-in-video-on-demand-vod-services-tmr-843517403.html

https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/covid-19-outbreak-to-influence-growth-prospects-of-personal-protective-equipment-ppe-market-tmr-888885156.html

About Us

Transparency Market Research is a next-generation market intelligence provider, offering fact-based solutions to business leaders, consultants, and strategy professionals.

Our reports are single-point solutions for businesses to grow, evolve, and mature. Our real-time data collection methods along with ability to track more than one million high growth niche products are aligned with your aims. The detailed and proprietary statistical models used by our analysts offer insights for making right decision in the shortest span of time. For organizations that require specific but comprehensive information we offer customized solutions through ad-hoc reports. These requests are delivered with the perfect combination of right sense of fact-oriented problem solving methodologies and leveraging existing data repositories.

Contact

Transparency Market Research State Tower,

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany NY – 12207

United States

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com