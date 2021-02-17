Industrial Gases Market: Global Industry Growth, Market Size, Market Share and Forecast 2020-2027

According to the recent report published by Research Corridor, the Global Industrial Gases Market is expected to provide sustainable growth opportunities during the forecast period from 2020 to 2027. This latest industry research study analyzes the Industrial Gases market by various product segments, applications, regions and countries while assessing regional performances of numerous leading market participants.

Growing industrialization, urbanization, and applications in various industries such as food & beverage, mining, and healthcare are expected to boost the market over forecast. Industrial production is increasing rapidly in developing economies which is a key factor to drive the market while developed economies have registered a significant growth in the market.

The report titled “Industrial Gases Market – Global Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities, and Forecast – 2020 – 2027” offers a holistic view of the Industrial Gases industry encompassing numerous stakeholders including raw material suppliers, providers, distributors, consumers and government agencies, among others. Furthermore, the report includes detailed quantitative and qualitative analysis of the global Industrial Gases market considering market history, product development, regional dynamics, competitive landscape, and key success factors (KSFs) in the industry.

The report includes a deep-dive analysis of key countries including the U.S., Canada, the U.K., Germany, France, China, Japan, India, Australia, Mexico, Brazil and South Africa, among others. Thereby, the report identifies unique growth opportunities across the world based on trends occurring in various developed and developing economies.

Industrial Gases Market report summarizes the positive growth rate in upcoming years, and market size with competitive analysis. Our experts have analyzed the historical data to compare with the current market scenario to calculate the market growth in the coming years. The study provides an exhaustive report that includes an executive summary, scope, and forecast of the market.

The market is segmented on the basis of product, application, distribution channel, and region. On the basis of product, the segment is classified into oxygen, nitrogen, hydrogen, carbon dioxide, acetylene, argon, and other gases. The nitrogen gas segment is accounted as the fastest growing segment during the forecast period. The nitrogen gas is widely used in healthcare sector and increasing pharmaceutical industry in such economies is projected to spur the market growth.

The Industrial Gases Market Segmentation:

By Product:

Oxygen

Nitrogen

Hydrogen

Carbon Dioxide

Acetylene

Argon

Others

By Application:

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Metallurgy & Glasses

Food & Beverage

Retail

Chemicals & Energy

Others

By Distribution Channel:

On-site

Bulk

Cylinder

By Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

List of Key companies:

Air Liquide S.A.

Asia Technical Gas Co LTD

Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corporation

Linde AG

Dubai Industrial Gases

MATHESON Tri-Gas Inc.

Others

Key Questions Answered by Industrial Gases Market Report:

Product popularity and adoption based on various country-level dynamics

Regional presence and product development for leading market participants

Market forecasts and trend analysis based on ongoing investments and economic growth in key countries

Competitive landscape based on revenue, product offerings, years of presence, number of employees and market concentration, among others

