Industrial Computed Radiography Market 2021 Advance Technology and New Innovations – DÜRR NDT GmbH & Co. KG, General Electric Company, Fujifilm Corporation

The industrial computed radiography market was valued at USD 298 million in 2020 and is expected to register a CAGR of 7% over the forecast period (2021 – 2026)

Top Leading Companies of Global Industrial Computed Radiography Market are: DÜRR NDT GmbH & Co. KG, General Electric Company, Fujifilm Corporation, Agfa-Gevaert Group, Siemens Medical Solutions USA, Inc., Konica Minolta, Inc., All Star X-ray, Hitachi Healthcare Americas, Hamamatsu Photonics K.K. and others.

Industry News and Updates:

September 2019 – Philips will showcase its integrated radiation oncology portfolio at the American Society of Radiation Oncology (ASTRO) annual meeting, which is to be held from September 15-18 in Chicago. The Philips IntelliSpace Radiation Oncology is an intelligent patient management solution to manage complexity, improve efficiency and enable operational excellence in radiotherapy departments.

Key Market Trends

Nondestructive Testing Expected to Drive the Market Growth

– As a type of nondestructive testing (NDT), computed radiography is a powerful tool for the industrial applications used to ensure the safety and integrity of manufactured components and assemblies. For instance, Oil and gas industry requires NDT to ensure each components, in-service and critical, are fit-for-purpose. Pipes that are used to transfer oil or gas are amongst the critical component that needs to be well maintained and inspected. Hence, due to the growing demand for NDT in industries, the adoption of computed radiography techniques are also increasing in industrial applications.

– Also, with the increase in automation in the industrial manufacturing and infrastructure sectors, there has been a substantial hike in the demand for flaw detection related to cracks, porosity, manufacturing disorders, and so on.

