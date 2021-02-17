Indoor LBS Market 2021-2026 Research Report, Upcoming Trends, Demand, Regional Analysis and Forecast
According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Indoor LBS Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” The global indoor LBS market reached a value of US$ 8.09 Billion in 2020. The indoor location-based service (LBS) is used to track the location of objects or individuals inside enclosed spaces. It is a technological solution that is confined to small geographical perimeters and is operated with the help of wireless networks, like Wi-Fi, the global positioning system (GPS), microelectronic mechanical system (MEMS) and wireless local area network (WLAN). These services also provide information to smartphone users, depending on their location.
Market Trends
The global indoor LBS market is primarily driven by rapid industrialization and urbanization across the globe. The rising penetration of smartphones and the proliferation of social media platforms have also increased the use of LBS as they aid marketeers in conducting effective geo-marketing by targeting potential customers through customized offers. Moreover, technological advancements, such as the utilization of analytics and business intelligence, also offer enhanced location accuracy, assistance and security to authorities for monitoring and tracking public activities. These factors are anticipated to create a positive outlook for the market in the coming years.
Indoor LBS Market 2021-2026 Analysis and Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
Some of these key players include:
- Apple
- Cisco Systems Inc.
- GloPos Technologies
- Google Inc.
- IndoorAtlas Ltd
- Micello Inc.
- Microsoft Corporation
- Navizon Inc.
- Ruckus Wireless
- YOOSE Pte. Ltd.
The report has segmented the market on the basis of solution type, technology, application, vertical and region.
Breakup by Solution Type:
- Analytics and Insights
- Campaign Management
- Enterprise Services
- Location and Alerts
- Maps
- Proximity Beacons
- Others
- Automotive Services
- Consumer Services
- Location-based Advertising Services
- Precision Geo-targeting
- Secure Transactions and Redemptions
- Others
Breakup by Technology:
- Context Aware Technology
- OTDOA and E-OTDOA
- RFID and NFC
- Satellite, Microwave and Infrared Sensing
- Others (Wi-Fi/WLAN, UWB, BT/BLE, Beacons, A-GPS, etc.)
Breakup by Application:
- Monitoring
- Navigation
- Tracking
- Analytics
- Others
Breakup by Vertical:
- Retail
- Transportation and Logistics
- Media and Entertainment
- Healthcare and Life Sciences
- Government and Public Buildings
- Aerospace and Defense
- BFSI
- Others
Breakup by Region:
- North America
- Asia Pacific
- Europe
- Latin America
- Middle East and Africa
