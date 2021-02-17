Indoor LBS Market 2021-2026 Research Report, Upcoming Trends, Demand, Regional Analysis and Forecast

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Indoor LBS Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” The global indoor LBS market reached a value of US$ 8.09 Billion in 2020. The indoor location-based service (LBS) is used to track the location of objects or individuals inside enclosed spaces. It is a technological solution that is confined to small geographical perimeters and is operated with the help of wireless networks, like Wi-Fi, the global positioning system (GPS), microelectronic mechanical system (MEMS) and wireless local area network (WLAN). These services also provide information to smartphone users, depending on their location.

Request for a free sample copy of this report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/indoor-lbs-market/requestsample



Market Trends

The global indoor LBS market is primarily driven by rapid industrialization and urbanization across the globe. The rising penetration of smartphones and the proliferation of social media platforms have also increased the use of LBS as they aid marketeers in conducting effective geo-marketing by targeting potential customers through customized offers. Moreover, technological advancements, such as the utilization of analytics and business intelligence, also offer enhanced location accuracy, assistance and security to authorities for monitoring and tracking public activities. These factors are anticipated to create a positive outlook for the market in the coming years.

Indoor LBS Market 2021-2026 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

Apple

Cisco Systems Inc.

GloPos Technologies

Google Inc.

IndoorAtlas Ltd

Micello Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

Navizon Inc.

Ruckus Wireless

YOOSE Pte. Ltd.

The report has segmented the market on the basis of solution type, technology, application, vertical and region.

Breakup by Solution Type:

Analytics and Insights

Campaign Management

Enterprise Services

Location and Alerts

Maps

Proximity Beacons

Others Automotive Services Consumer Services Location-based Advertising Services Precision Geo-targeting Secure Transactions and Redemptions Others



Breakup by Technology:

Context Aware Technology

OTDOA and E-OTDOA

RFID and NFC

Satellite, Microwave and Infrared Sensing

Others (Wi-Fi/WLAN, UWB, BT/BLE, Beacons, A-GPS, etc.)

Breakup by Application:

Monitoring

Navigation

Tracking

Analytics

Others

Breakup by Vertical:

Retail

Transportation and Logistics

Media and Entertainment

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Government and Public Buildings

Aerospace and Defense

BFSI

Others

Explore full report with table of contents: https://www.imarcgroup.com/indoor-lbs-market Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact US:

IMARC Group

30 N Gould St, Ste R

Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

Website: https://www.imarcgroup.com/

Email: sales@imarcgroup.com

USA: +1-631-791-1145

Follow us on twitter: @imarcglobal

Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/imarc-group