Indonesia Flexible Packaging Market 2021 – Increasing Demand, Growth Analysis and Future Outlook

Indonesia Flexible Packaging Market – Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, And Forecasts (2021 – 2026)

Global Indonesia Flexible Packaging market has been thoroughly scrutinized and then carefully demarcated by geographic locations which are based on major economic regions and their topographical regions. Growing competition and the changing market dynamics has been highlighted. Aggressive market players are profiled with attributes of company overview, financial overview, business strategies, product portfolio and recent developments. The Market share and Market size prominent players for 2021 to 2026 are profiled in this report.

The Indonesia Flexible Packaging market is highly competitive and consists of a number of major players. Top Companies like Prima Jaya Eratama, PT Inkote Indonesia, PT Argha Karya Prima Industry, Dinakara Putra PT, Dai Nippon Printing Indonesia PT, Ciptakemas Abadi PT, Amcor Flexibles, Innopack

Scope of the Report:

The Indonesian flexible packaging market is expected to register a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period (2021 – 2026). The economic growth in Indonesia has resulted in the production and consumption of flexible packaging products that have increased steadily over the years. The flexible packaging market is witnessing growth and contributing significantly to the economy due to the increasing demand for suitable packaging materials that can be used to pack anything.

Key Market Trends:

Bi-orientated Polypropylene (BOPP) to Drive the Market Growth

– Biaxially oriented polypropylene (BOPP) is one of the few plastics used for packaging purposes in Indonesia, mostly in the food and beverage industry. Flexibility, portability, weight, ease of cleaning, and protection against moisture are a few of the major properties of BOPP films, which makes it appropriate for packaging purposes.

– Also, low toxicity, low handling hazards, and absence of bisphenol A (BPA) and heavy metals are some of the other factors that allow BOPP to be used for the food packaging. Increasing household and commercial applications for plastic bags, seal, and graphic labels, among others, are expected to drive the consumption demand for BOPP in the packaging sector during the forecast period.?

– Also, there are other specialty BOPP films in the current marketplace, including anti-scratch films, that provide improved resistance than conventional and regular films to scratches and scuffs. Certain bacteria-resistant films also help eliminate bacteria that come into contact with the film surface. The antibacterial properties make it uniquely suitable for applications in the medical field, personal care product packaging, food service, and childcare.

– The disposition of Indonesian BOPP resin appears to be diverse. Home market sales increased as a share of total shipments during the historic period, while exports to the United States decreased as a share of total Indonesian shipments. ?Moreover, it is used in the packaging and wrapping of short shelf-life products, such as ice cream, chocolate bars, candies, cookies, and biscuits.

– BOPP films are further being used in the tobacco industry. The good heat seal strength and good hot slip, provided by BOPP based cigarette overwraps are the major reasons for their application in tobacco packaging. Also, cigarette sales in Indonesia alone amounted to USD 24,122 million in 2019, which is further expected to drive the demand for BOPP films in the country.

The research includes historic data from 2016 to 2020 and forecasts until 2026 which makes the reports an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

