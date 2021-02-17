Indium Gallium Zinc Oxide Market Trends, Business Outlook 2021, Expanding Current Industry Status by Top Most Players

Indium Gallium Zinc Oxide Market – Growth, Trends, And Forecast (2020 – 2025)

The report presents an in-depth assessment of the Indium Gallium Zinc Oxide including enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, deployment models, operator case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. The report also presents forecasts for Indium Gallium Zinc Oxide investments from 2019 till 2025.

The Indium Gallium Zinc Oxide Market is growing at a CAGR of 12.5% over the forecast period 2019 – 2024.

The Indium Gallium Zinc Oxide market is highly competitive and consists of a number of major players. Top Companies like Sharp Corporation, Apple Inc., Sony Corporation, LG Electronics, Samsung Group, Asus, Kurt J. Lesker Company, AU Optronics, Hideo Hosono, Fujitsu Limted among others

Scope of the Report

The indium gallium zinc oxide is a semiconducting material, consisting of indium, gallium, zinc, and oxygen. Thin-film transistors consisting of IGZO are among the products gaining most traction owing to their enhanced performance application into smartphones, tablets, wall-sized displays, wearable devices, televisions, etc.

Key Market Trends

Wearable Devices to Gain Significant Market Share

– With the advent of the internet of things, wearable sensing devices are gaining importance in the daily lives for applications like vital signal monitoring during sport and health diagnostics, enterprises, etc.

– Amorphous indium gallium zinc oxide (a-IGZO) thin film transistors (TFTs) fabricated on flexible large-area substrates are a very interesting platform to build wearable sensing devices due to their flexibility, conformability to the human body, and low cost. This provide material properties of superb mechanical stability, good electrical conductivity, and optical transparency. Thin film transistors (TFTs) and gas sensors are fabricated on a 1.9 m thick PMMA where substrate exhibits excellent transistor performances.

– Low-temperature solution-processed amorphous IGZO film can serve as a good candidate for room-temperature VOCs (volatile organic compounds) sensors for emerging wearable electronics. These are used in flexible electronic application such as wearable electronic tags use in perishable food, etc.

– Electronic textile (e-textile) allows for high-end wearable electronic devices using indium gallium zinc oxide that provide easy access for carrying and handling the clothes that plays recorded audio and video or photos when body signals including temperature, heart rate, and ECG.

– On March 2018, Garmin Ltd announced tactix Charlie, a new and improved ruggedized GPS wearable made of IGZO that combines specialized tactical functionality with mapping-enhanced navigation and advanced fitness training features, which drives the market.

Asia-Pacific to Witness Fastest Growth

– Asia-Pacific is witnessing the fastest growth due to high amount of penetration of smartphones, televisions, laptops, etc.

– China is one of the lucrative markets and computes high revenue rotation because of the availability of low-cost IGZO in the segment of smartphones and televisions, which drives the demand in the market.

– Advances in industries, such as computing, networking, and telecom, are increasing the need for small and robust semiconductor devices in this region. This has impacted the demand for fabrication materials needed to develop high-performance semiconductor components, which drives the demand of the IGZO.

– Owing to the favorable government regulations associated with FDI, foreign companies are regularly offering premium TVs at competitive prices. For instance, in February 2018, Xiaomi, a Chinese firm launched its 55 inches LED TV, for which the demand spiked among consumers, which resulted in ascended demand for a display panel, thereby, fostered the market growth of indium gallium zinc oxide market.

– IGZO-TFT and its applications are patented by JST (Japan Science and Technology Agency) and have been licensed to Sharp. Sharp, a Japan firm was first to start production of LCD panels incorporating IGZO-TFT. Sharp uses IGZO-TFT for smartphones, tablets and 32″ LCDs, which drives the market efficiently.

