Impact of the Coronavirus on the PCIe Switches Market Growth, Trends and Competitive Landscape ,Future Growth Analysis and Forecast to 2027

Ascending Demand for Efficient Cloud Computing and Data Storage Solutions to Propel Market Growth

Technology has evolved at a rapid pace along with the electronic space. In the current day and age, data has emerged as one of the most valuable assets. The demand for advanced and efficient data management is scaling new heights and expected to grow at a rapid pace in the coming years. New generation technologies are expected to fulfil the growing need for effective data management. In the current scenario, owing to the soaring popularity and adoption of novel technologies, including artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning, and Internet of Things (IoT), among others, data management is the need of the hour. Peripheral component interconnect Express (PCIe) switches have emerged as one the most effective and reliable solutions to address the evolving data management requirements.

Get Sample Copy:

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=75763

Stakeholders in the PCIe switches market are primarily focusing on launching new PCIe switches with improved speed and functionalities. PCIe switches are increasingly being deployed across data centers and the communication industry, owing to their exceptional performance. In addition, the ascending consumer demand for low latency, energy-efficient, and reliable interconnect solutions, particularly for applications in data centers is expected to provide a boost to the sales of PCIe switches during the forecast period (2019-2027). The global PCIe switches market is expected to reach a market value of ~US$ 9.2 Bn by the end of 2027.

Advent of PCIe 4.0 to Improve Adoption of PCIe Switches

The demand for high-performance storage has played a key role in driving innovations in the PCIe switches market in the past few years. Stakeholders in the current market landscape are aligning their product development strategies in tune with the ascending consumer demand for faster and reliable data storage and management solutions. While PCIe 3.0 switches offered a maximum speed of around 3,500MB/s, the new addition to the PCIe switches family, the PCIe 4.0 is likely to offer speeds up to 5000 MB/s. With the advent of PCIe 4.0, the overall speed at which PCIe slot operates is doubled and provides a staggering 2GB/s per lane as opposed to the 1GB/s per lane offered by PCIe 3.0. In addition, as PCIe 4.0 switches aid in efficient utilization of data center resources, which, in turn, offers an optimal return on capital expenditures, the demand for advanced PCIe 4.0 switches is expected to grow at a rapid pace in the coming years.

Stakeholders Focus on Launching New PCIe Switches to Fulfil End User Requirements

Stakeholders operating in the current PCIe switches market are concentrating their resources on the development of new PCIe switches to meet the evolving end user requirement and strengthen their foothold in the current PCIe switches market landscape. In addition, PCIe vendors are increasingly focused toward the development of new PCIe switches for application in machine learning, artificial intelligence, and cloud computing. For instance, in August 2019, Broadcom announced the launch of new PCIe switches for cloud providers and data centers. In addition, the new addition to product offerings of the company was primarily designed to fulfil the growing requirement for high-performance computing and storage.

Grab an exclusive PDF Brochure of this report:

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=75763

In addition, PCIe switches market players are also investing resources to design PCIe switches with innovative architecture to address a range of challenges put forward by the previous iterations of PCIe switches. While the deployment of PCIe switches for server and storage application continues to grow at a significant pace, its adoption as a primary system interconnect for systems with distributed intelligence was negligible. Stakeholders in the current PCIe switches market landscape are expected to turn their attention toward ensuring that the system architecture can efficiently leverage the benefits of PCIe switches, including low power consumption and optimum scalability. As the newly designed architecture offers a range of benefits, including multi-root support, emphasis on designing new system architecture is expected to remain high. Key vendors in the current PCIe switches market landscape are expected to focus on the development of a dynamic architecture, which will do justice to benefits offered by PCIe switches.

Request For Customization:

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=CR&rep_id=75763

Analysts’ Viewpoint

The global PCIe switches market is expected to grow at an impressive CAGR of ~15% during the forecast period. The growing demand for efficient data management across data centers and cloud providers worldwide are anticipated to play a key role in boosting the growth of the market for PCIe switches. Moreover, as machine learning and artificial intelligence continue to penetrate a host of industrial sectors, the demand for PCIe switches is likely to increase at a considerable rate during the assessment period. North America and Asia Pacific will remain most prominent PCIe switches market, owing to high concentration of key market players in North America, and rapid growth in the number of cloud providers and data centers in the Asia Pacific region.

PCIe Switches Market: Overview

According to Transparency Market Research’s latest research report on the global PCIe switches market for the historical period of 2017–2018 and the forecast period of 2019–2027 , the adoption of PCIe switches in data center application is rapidly increasing, as PCIe switches help establish multiple connections at workstations and servers with low latency. This is expected to boost the global PCIe switches market during the forecast period.

and the forecast period of , the adoption of PCIe switches in data center application is rapidly increasing, as PCIe switches help establish multiple connections at workstations and servers with low latency. This is expected to boost the global PCIe switches market during the forecast period. In terms of value, the global PCIe switches market is anticipated to reach ~US$ 9.2 Bn by 2027, expanding at a CAGR of ~15% during the forecast period

Rise in Popularity of PCIe Switches in Defense Electronics Systems: A Key Driver

PCIe switches play an important role in the defense industry, as they are used in avionics computers, ground control stations, unmanned systems payloads, command and control, and surveillance applications

In the military sector, demand for low weight and smaller sized products is high in military electronics systems. PCIe switches is a prominent choice in these products, as they are more secure, reliable, and flexible

PCIe switches enable to handle the greater bandwidth operations at faster speeds. In military application, PCIe switches plays a vital role in performing operations accurately in adverse conditions

Continuous development in PCIe switches is essential in order to meet the requirement of military applications. In February 2018 , Trenton Systems introduced BPG8155 PCIe backplane, which brings the power and performance of PCIe Gen3 for military applications.

, Trenton Systems introduced BPG8155 PCIe backplane, which brings the power and performance of PCIe Gen3 for military applications. Thus, increase in use of PCIe switches to offer multiple fan-out switches with small size in military applications is anticipated to be a prominent factor driving the global PCIe switches market during the forecast period

Rise in Adoption of Video Wall Controllers in Media & Entertainment Industry: Latest Market Trend

Continual research and development in large display technology has transformed the media & entertainment industry through the adoption of video wall controllers that split a single image into parts to be displayed on individual screens

Video wall controllers are used in various applications such as traffic control centers, utility companies, telecom operation facilities, and security. Under this technology, a video wall processor uses PCIe Gen 2 and Gen3 based architecture, and high density output cards to display video seamlessly on screens of up to 4K resolution.

In November 2018 , the U.K.-based Datapath Limited Company introduced a new high-end video wall processor equipped with dual Intel E5 processor at ISE (Integrated Systems Europe) 2019 to meet the demand for high resolution video applications

, the U.K.-based Datapath Limited Company introduced a new high-end video wall processor equipped with dual Intel E5 processor at ISE (Integrated Systems Europe) to meet the demand for high resolution video applications Video wall controllers offer high resolution displays, and superior reliability and versatility with powerful processing and computing systems. This is expected to boost the PCIe switches market in the near future.

Hence, increase in adoption of video wall controllers in the media & entertainment industry is anticipated to propel the PCIe switches market during forecast period

Presence of Noise in Signals during Data Transmission is Major Challenge for Global PCIe Switches Market

PCIe switch is a high-speed hardware interface, which is being adopted progressively across the globe to connect multiple peripheral devices to a processor system

Technological advancements in PCIe switches have led to transfer of data at high speed due to presence of high bandwidth. This increase in performance results in decrease in signal integrity due to the presence of noise, crosstalk, and impedance mismatch. This is one of the major factors hampering the adoption of PCIe switches.

Transmission of the signal over a long distance in the presence of environmental noise adversely affects the signal quality. This is anticipated to hamper the PCIe switches market. The impact of this factor is expected to be medium during the forecast period.

Read TMR Research Methodology @:

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/methodology.html

PCIe Switches Market: Competition Landscape

Detailed profiles of providers of PCIe switches have been provided in the report to evaluate their financials, key product offerings, recent developments, and strategies

Key players operating in the global PCIe switches market are Broadcom, Maxim Integrated, STMicroelectronics, Microchip Technology Inc., On Semiconductor, NXP Semiconductors, Microsemi Corp., Toshiba Corporation, Diodes Incorporated, and Texas Instruments Incorporated

PCIe Switches Market: Key Developments

Major providers of PCIe switches are focusing on development of technologically advanced and high-speed PCIe switches to attract more customers. Other key developments in the global PCIe switches market are as follows:

In March 2017 , Diodes Incorporated introduced the PI7C9X2G304SLQ and PI7C9X2G404SLQ at Embedded World 2017 , representing the first-ever packet switches to be automotive-qualified to AEC-Q100 grade 3

, Diodes Incorporated introduced the PI7C9X2G304SLQ and PI7C9X2G404SLQ at Embedded World , representing the first-ever packet switches to be automotive-qualified to AEC-Q100 grade 3 In March 2019 , Microsemi Corp. introduced ‘Switchtec PSX Gen3 PCIe’ programmable storage switches that enable high-performance, low-latency fabric connectivity required to fulfill multiple industrial applications

, Microsemi Corp. introduced ‘Switchtec PSX Gen3 PCIe’ programmable storage switches that enable high-performance, low-latency fabric connectivity required to fulfill multiple industrial applications In the report on the global PCIe switches market, we have discussed individual strategies, followed by company profiles of providers of PCIe switches. The ‘Competition Landscape’ section has been included in the report to provide readers with a dashboard view of company market share analysis of key players operating in the global PCIe switches market.

Read Our Latest Press Release:

https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/binge-watching-during-covid-19-underscores-growth-in-video-on-demand-vod-services-tmr-843517403.html

https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/covid-19-outbreak-to-influence-growth-prospects-of-personal-protective-equipment-ppe-market-tmr-888885156.html

About Us

Transparency Market Research is a next-generation market intelligence provider, offering fact-based solutions to business leaders, consultants, and strategy professionals.

Our reports are single-point solutions for businesses to grow, evolve, and mature. Our real-time data collection methods along with ability to track more than one million high growth niche products are aligned with your aims. The detailed and proprietary statistical models used by our analysts offer insights for making right decision in the shortest span of time. For organizations that require specific but comprehensive information we offer customized solutions through ad-hoc reports. These requests are delivered with the perfect combination of right sense of fact-oriented problem solving methodologies and leveraging existing data repositories.

Contact

Transparency Market Research State Tower,

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany NY – 12207

United States

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com