Impact of COVID-19 on Fermented Dairy Products Market- Global Growth with Strategic Trends by 2030

Global Fermented Dairy Products Market: Market Outlook

Fermented dairy products are the products that can be achieved through controlled microbial growth and enzymatic conversion of food components. The process of fermentation includes the conversion of part of lactose from the milk into lactic acid. The bacteria used in this process are harmless, acidifying, and are non-toxic producing organisms. The different dairy products that are available in the market are cultured buttermilk, yogurt, kefir, cultured cream, koumiss, and many others. They can be collectively called fermented milk too. The shelf life for different fermented dairy products can vary from 15 days up to 6 months under refrigeration.

The fermented dairy products are easily available in stores in ready to eat form thus serving the demands of customers for convenience. The fermented foods stored in the supermarkets are processed differently from the traditional method to increase their shelf life. So some people may go through certain side effects such as increased gas and bloating due to the consumption of fermented dairy products which may restrain the growth of fermented dairy products.

Global Fermented Dairy Products Market: Market Dynamics

Better health results driving the sales of fermented dairy products

Consumption of fermented dairy products helps to maintain proper organisms’ balance in the human body. Lactic acid is produced by a group of bacteria which are found in the fermented dairy product such as yogurt and other foods that have been fermented. This is responsible for the improved health of intestinal tracts. There is an increased awareness among the people about digestive disorders such as bloating, diarrhea, and abdominal cramps caused due to lactose intolerance. The presence of lactic acid in the fermented dairy products are beneficial over these digestive disorders. This makes fermented dairy products an essential part of every individual’s daily diet thereby increasing the demand for fermented dairy products. Change in lifestyle, and increased purchasing capability are the other factors that lead to an increase in demand for fermented dairy products.

Manufacturers offering variety of fermented food products leading to the growth in sales

There are a variety of fermented food products such as cultured milk, sour cream, yogurt, kefir, koumiss, acidophilus milk, misti doi, shrikhand, amrakhand, lassi, and many others. These are easily available in stores in ready to eat form. They can be used as spreads, quick dips, thicken sauces. They are also a major component used in Mexican foods like nachos, tacos, and enchiladas. They are available in forms or refreshing drinks in different tastes. They are packed in polythene pouches, polypropylene glass shaped cups, PET bottles, and tetra pak which makes them easy to carry and store them for a longer period. This variety that is offered to the customers by the manufacturers grabs the customer’s attention towards the fermented dairy products and increases its demand.

Global Fermented Dairy Products Market: Key Players

Key manufacturers in the fermented dairy products market are, Koninklijke DSM, The Tatua Cooperative Dairy Company, Arla Foods Ingredients Group, Socius Ingredients, E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, Cargill Incorporated, Chr. Hansen Holding, Dairy Connection, Novozymes, Kerry, Bioprox, Ingredion Incorporated, Archer Daniels Midland Company, CSK Food Enrichment, Lake International Technologies, DairyChem, Epi Ingredients, CP Ingredients, and Corbion, and others.

Global Fermented Dairy Products Market: Market Opportunities

With a rapid change in the lifestyle and increased awareness about the digestive disorders, the key players in the fermented dairy products market will be getting a higher possible chance in the global fermented dairy products market. The customers look forward to a wide range of products that are easily available and are pocket friendly. The manufacturers are offering a wide range of fermented dairy products at very cheap rates. The increase in purchasing capacity and the variations in the type and taste of products will create a better chance of opportunity for the key players.

Global Fermented Dairy Products Market: Regional Outlook

The huge dairy sector and the increasing customer base in Europe seem to make Europe the highest market holder in the fermented dairy products market, whereas the growth rate in the Asia Pacific is found to be the highest in the forecast period. The reason behind this can be the increasing applications of fermented dairy products in particular food items.

COVID-19 Impact on global Fermented Dairy Products Market

Covid-19 has affected the global economy to a very great extent which has also affected the food and beverage industry to a certain extent. The food industry has been affected due to the closure of various production plants and outlets. The supply chain is broken and there is a scarcity of raw materials seen in the fermented dairy products market. However, the manufacturing units have returned to their production with reduced production capacity. The fermented dairy products market is expected to face a moderate impact due to Covid-19 in the near term.