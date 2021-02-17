Impact of COVID-19 on Automotive Camshaft Market Forecast to 2027 -Estas Camshaft, Kautex Textron GmbH & Co. KG, LACO camshafts, MAHLE GmbH, Melling Engine Parts, Meritor, Inc., Piper Cams, Sandvik Coromant, Schrick Camshaft

The camshaft performs as a means of actuating the opening and controlling the period before closing both the inlet and the exhaust valves. Also, it provides a drive for both the ignition distributor and mechanical fuel pump. The camshaft ensures the occurrence of the cycle of events at the correct time in relation to the movement of the pistons. It also ensures, simultaneously, the sequential operations of each valve in accordance to the firing order. The task of the camshaft is to convert the rotary motion of the crankshaft into an oscillating motion of the cam follower by means of the cam profile. The shape of the cam profile defines the valve lift and is thus a fundamental adjustment parameter in the design of the gas exchange and thus of the combustion process.

Some of the key players influencing the market are Estas Camshaft, Kautex Textron GmbH & Co. KG, LACO camshafts, MAHLE GmbH, Melling Engine Parts, Meritor, Inc., Piper Cams, Sandvik Coromant, Schrick Camshaft, thyssenkrupp AG. among other.

Global Automotive Camshaft Market: Applications and Types

Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Manufacturing Technology (Cast Camshaft, Forged Steel Camshaft, and Assembled Camshaft); Vehicle Type (Passenger Vehicles, Light Commercial Vehicles, and Heavy Commercial Vehicles); and Sales (Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM), and Aftermarket)

Stringent regulations on the emission standards release from vehicles, drastic rise in the automobile production globally are anticipated to be the major factors driving the growth of automotive camshaft market. Also, the concerns around the replacement of camshafts and expensive maintenance costs of the equipment are expected to hinder the future growth of automotive camshaft market. Furthermore, OEMs looking for advanced technological integrations in the middle-tier vehicle segments and a rising middle-class population is a factor that could augur well for the rapid adoptions of the automotive camshaft market.

The “Global Automotive Camshaft Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the automotive camshaft market with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of the global automotive camshaft market with detailed market segmentation by manufacturing technology, vehicle type, sales, and geography. The global automotive camshaft market is expected to witness steady growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players operating in the automotive camshaft market and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

