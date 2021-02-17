Impact of COVID-19 On Automotive Camera Cleaning System Market 2019 Industry Challenges, Business Overview and Forecast Research Study 2027

Companies Launch Innovative Technologies to Support ADS and AV Systems

Proliferation of advanced driving systems (ADS) and autonomous vehicles (AV) has catalyzed the demand for automotive camera cleaning systems. Companies in the automotive camera cleaning system market are increasing their efficacy in technology that supports ADSs and AVs. For instance, in December 2019, leading supplier of fluid management products, dlhBOWLES, announced a collaboration with the RAPA Group – a developer of automotive hydraulic and pneumatic valve systems to introduce camera and sensor cleaning products that support ADSs and AVs.

The production of passenger vehicles is estimated to surpass an output of ~14,900 units by the end of 2027. Increasing awareness about vehicle safety is projected to facilitate widespread application of automotive camera cleaning systems in passenger vehicles in the coming years.

Moreover, companies are increasing their efficacy in the fluid distribution technology to maintain efficient functionality of ADS and AV systems in vehicles. They are also increasing efficacy in patented technology to keep cameras and sensors free from environment contaminants. Companies are partnering to manifest a shared responsibility toward continuous product development.

The automotive camera cleaning system market is estimated to reach a value of ~US$ 1.5 Bn by 2027.

Self-cleaning Camera Systems for Uninterrupted Autonomous Driving

Companies in the automotive camera cleaning systems market are developing multi-camera washing systems to meet end user demands. For instance, in December 2018, Clarion – a Japanese manufacturer of automotive navigation systems, announced the launch of their novel self-cleaning camera systems that automatically wash the dirt on each camera of a vehicle.

After years of R&D, manufacturers in the automotive camera cleaning systems market have been successful in developing innovative cleaning systems that ensure accuracy of cameras used as external sensors for autonomous driving. Thus, the trend of self-driving vehicles is driving the market for automotive camera cleaning systems.

OEMs and automotive manufacturers are exploring opportunities in different technologies that automatically detect dirt on cameras. They are innovating in the washing control technology for the air supply device as well as washing fluid supply device. End users are increasingly benefitting from self-cleaning camera systems, as they ensure uninterrupted autonomous driving. Additionally, manufacturers in the automotive camera cleaning system market are commercializing camera washing systems by entering into partnerships with leading OEMs.

Manufacturers Aim to Offer Cost-effective Advanced Systems

The automotive camera cleaning system market is expected to expand at a significant CAGR of ~23% during the forecast period. Innovations in driving assistance sensors are contributing to the demand for automotive camera cleaning systems. For instance, leading French automotive supplier Valeo excels in the development of fully-automated cleaning systems for all types of cameras and LiDARs.

Companies in the automotive camera cleaning system market are aiming to provide mobility with practical innovations at affordable prices to the end users. Furthermore, manufacturers are increasing production capabilities in different types of nozzles. Companies are integrating cutting-edge nozzle systems with effective drying systems. In order to cater to the needs of end users in cold regions, leading players are experimenting in nozzles that offer de-icing feature that ensure maximum performance in winter.

Software Algorithms to Complement Cutting-edge Nozzle Systems in AVs

The automotive camera cleaning system market is consolidated with six major players accounting for a combined share of ~65% of the market. Thus, in order to compete with major players, emerging players need to increase their capital and expertise in technologies that support automotive camera cleaning systems. Another challenge that affects seamless functionality of AVs is the issue of insects.

Insects and other bugs pose as a significant challenge for automotive manufacturers, since insects pose as a threat to the functioning of the camera lens. Hence, manufacturers are innovating in cutting-edge nozzles that spray wash the lens when necessary. For instance, renowned AV manufacturer Ford revealed their new product ‘Tiara’, which is a system of nozzles that uses spray washer fluid to clean the splatter of insects on camera lens.

The fixed nozzle type segment is anticipated to dominate the automotive camera cleaning system market, in terms of value and volume, and is projected to surpass a volume of ~8,300 units by 2027. Hence, manufacturers in the automotive camera cleaning system market are tapping into opportunities to develop software algorithms that detect contaminants when the cameras are needed to be cleaned.

Analysts’ Viewpoint

Addressing engineering challenges is the key focus point for manufacturers in the automotive camera cleaning system market. Digitalization of wiper systems is another driver that is driving innovation in the market landscape.

Moreover, sales of camera cleaning systems is expected to rise in the aftermarket in the coming years. However, the problem of bugs and gunk on camera lens pose as a restraint for manufacturers. Hence, manufacturers are increasing their efforts in the development of state-of-the-art nozzle systems that automatically spray wash the lens. Manufacturers in the automotive camera cleaning system market should invest in software technology to offer automatic detection of contaminants.

Automotive Camera Cleaning System Market: Overview

The global automotive camera cleaning system market is estimated to expand at a CAGR of ~23% between 2019 and 2027

between and In terms of application, the parking camera segment held a leading share of the automotive camera cleaning system market; however, the CMS (Central Monitoring System) camera segment is anticipated to expand significantly, due to a surge in the demand for advanced driver assist system in vehicles

Automakers are focusing on the manufacturing of compact and lightweight components and systems in their vehicles, which is anticipated in boost the nano nozzle segment during the forecast period

Rise in integration of automotive camera cleaning systems is primarily driven by an increase in investment in safety features incorporated in vehicles and a change in regulatory norms for traffic safety. Camera cleaning systems are fitted on exterior cameras, as these cameras are more susceptible to contamination by foreign materials.

Drivers of Automotive Camera Cleaning System Market

The automotive camera cleaning system market is expected to expand at a significant pace, as it is helpful in cold and tropical regions, such as North America and Europe, owing to higher chances of deposition of snow and mud on camera lenses

Expansion of the automotive camera cleaning system market can also be attributed to the increase in integration of cameras in newer vehicles that are fitted with safety systems. Park assist camera is a highly common system, which is mounted at the rear end of the vehicle. Deposition of dirt or snow on the camera is expected to reduce visibility and consequently, OEMs are more likely to adopt camera cleaning system for mounted cameras.

Camera based technology has improved significantly in the last two decades. Moreover, safety features, such as blind spot detection, lane keep assist, and other ADAS based technologies, depend exclusively on the automotive camera. Increasing penetration of cameras in vehicles is fueling the demand for automotive camera cleaning systems.

Rising demand for premium and luxury vehicles by consumers in several regions, including Europe and North America, is likely to augment the demand for automotive camera cleaning systems, as premium vehicles are fitted with more number of advanced safety features

Challenges for Automotive Camera Cleaning System Market

Adoption of camera cleaning systems in mid and entry class vehicles is likely to face barriers due to a rise in initial installment & maintenance cost of the vehicle and integration of pivoted camera

The camera cleaning system comprises numerous components and a 5 to 10 liter reservoir, which significantly enhances the cost of the whole system. Moreover, it would also increase the maintenance cost of the vehicle, which, in turn, is likely to hinder the adoption of vehicle integrated with the cleaning system.

Several vehicle manufacturers install the front and rear camera behind the emblem of the vehicle, wherein the emblem pivots when the transmission is in reverse in order to expose the camera lens. Consequently, it reduces the chances of camera lens getting dirty due to deposition of mud or snow, which, in turn, eliminates the requirement of the camera cleaning system. This is likely to hamper the market.

For instance, Volkswagen and Mercedes have integrated these types of parking cameras in their models, which eliminates the requirement of an automotive camera cleaning system.

Automotive Camera Cleaning System Market: Key Segments

The global automotive camera cleaning system market has been segmented based on vehicle type, application, nozzle, sales channel, and region

Based on vehicle type, the passenger vehicle segment held a key share of the global automotive camera cleaning system market in 2018 , owing to high production of passenger vehicles coupled with higher penetration of camera systems

, owing to high production of passenger vehicles coupled with higher penetration of camera systems The premium/luxury sub-segment held a major share of the passenger vehicle segment, as most premium vehicles are loaded with safety features and witness higher integration of cameras, and hence, offer significant opportunity to the market. Moreover, latest technologies are introduced in premium vehicles. Thus, the premium/ luxury sub-segment is likely to account for a higher market share.

Based on application, the parking camera segment dominated the automotive camera cleaning system market in 2018 , owing to significantly high integration of parking cameras in vehicles

, owing to significantly high integration of parking cameras in vehicles Parking camera is an extensively used camera system in vehicles and is a conventional technology, which can be attributed to the high market share held by the segment. Furthermore, parking camera has a higher chance of getting dirty during the rains or on dusty roads, which has prompted manufacturers to install camera cleaning systems for parking cameras.

In terms of nozzle, the fixed nozzle is widely utilized in vehicles. High lifespan and relatively lower cost of the fixed nozzle has been driving the segment.

In terms of sales channel, the OEM segment accounted for a notable share of the market in 2018, due to the expansion of the automotive camera cleaning system market is boosting the integration of this technology by OEMs in their vehicles

Automotive Camera Cleaning System Market: Regional Analysis

In terms of region, Europe held a prominent share of the global automotive camera cleaning market in 2018 , owing to high penetration of the automotive camera and camera cleaning system in the region

, owing to high penetration of the automotive camera and camera cleaning system in the region Stringent safety regulations and high concern for traffic safety among society in the region has led the region to account for a prominent share of the global market

Europe is home to several technology manufacturers and constant research and development by these players is likely to augment the automotive camera cleaning system market

Automotive Camera Cleaning System Market: Competition Landscape

Key players operating in the global automotive camera cleaning system market include Continental AG Denso Corporation dlhBOWLES Ficosa Internacional SA KAUTEX TEXTRON GMBH & CO. KG MAGNA ELECTRONICS INC. MS FOSTER & ASSOCIATES, INC. Panasonic Corp. Seeva Technologies Shenzhen Mingshang Industrial Co., Ltd. Valeo SA Waymo



