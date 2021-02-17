Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Outbreak on N-MDEA Market

Adoption in Liquid Scavenging Processes to Foster Growth of N-MDEA Market

The industrial sphere has witnessed significant developments in past two decades wherein the consumption of fossil fuels, including oil, natural gas, and coal has risen exponentially. However, the increase in the consumption of these fuels has led to significant environmental degradation due to the high amounts of CO2 released in the atmosphere. Despite considerable efforts being made to minimize CO2 emissions, it continues to pose a constant challenge in several countries worldwide. Within the N-MDEA market, stakeholders are focusing on restricting the environmental impact of gas treatment processes by investing in research and development.

Gas treatment technologies have evolved at a rapid pace and at present, natural gas has garnered the reputation of being one of the cleanest fossil fuels. However, liquid scavenging is required to eliminate impurities, including H2S and CO2. Typically, alkanolamines such as N-MDEA are extensively used in the regenerative H2S removal processes, which, in turn, has increased the demand for N-MDEA across the world. In the current scenario, N-MDEA is widely used across a range of industry verticals such as oil & gas, textile, paints & coatings, and medical. Growing applications of N-MDEA in these end-use industries are expected to drive the N-MDEA market, which is expected to reach a value of ~US$ 1 Bn by 2027.

Oil & Gas Sector to Offer Lucrative Opportunities in N-MDEA Market

The demand and consumption of natural gas in different industrial verticals is witnessing a steady growth worldwide, catering to ~23% world energy requirement in 2017. The growing adoption of natural gas can be attributed to its economic benefits and energy-efficiency in comparison with crude oil. Methane is an integral component of natural gas. However, it constitutes several impurities, including acid gases and other hydrocarbons. These impurities hamper the gas energy value and also lead to significant corrosion in the pipeline. It is thus, imperative to eliminate these impurities, and liquid scavenging procedures with N-MDEA are employed for the regenerative removal of H2S.

The ascending demand for N-MDEA within the oil & gas sector is likely to provide an impetus for growth of the N-MDEA market during the forecast period (2019-2027). The oil & gas sector is projected to account for ~55% share of the N-MDEA market by 2027, with an estimated volume consumption of ~252-kilo tons. Despite the growing demand for N-MDEA from other industrial sectors, including textile and medical, oil & gas industries will remain the most prominent end user during the assessment period.

Onset of Energy-efficient Acid Gas Removal Systems to Hamper N-MDEA Market Growth

The adoption of chemical absorption technology within acid gas removal systems has been a common practice for several decades. However, concerns over this energy-intensive process encouraged participants in the oil & gas sector to find energy-efficient acid gas removal systems. In the current scenario, a majority of acid gas removal systems rely on desorption/absorption process, which utilizes a solution of water and N-MDEA. However, these acid gas removal systems are marred with several shortcomings, of which, the high amount of energy required to regenerate rich amines has gained significant attention.

The energy-intensive process accounts for ~60-70% of the overall operating costs in acid gas removal systems. In their quest to address this problem of high regeneration consumption, several attempts were made to minimize energy consumption and improve the overall performance of sour gas loading. Thus, companies within the oil & gas sector are leaning toward other alternatives, including co-process produced water as an efficient way to minimize costs. The growing adoption of these alternatives is likely to hinder the demand for N-MDEA, which, in turn, could affect the expansion of the N-MDEA market in the near future. However, research and development activities will continue to drive the N-MDEA market during the forecast period.

