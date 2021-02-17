Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Outbreak on Mycotoxin Binders Market

Mycotoxin Binders Market – Urging Need for Animal Feed Detoxification to Create Opportunities

The conventional practices of feeding livestock, such as blending jaggery with cattle feed, are a thing of the past. The awareness on safe and nutrition-rich livestock feed has grown in the recent past in line with the focus on improving the gut health, which has led the animal husbandry and livestock farmers to invest in solutions that address feed contamination and safety concerns.

Feed contamination by mycotoxins continues to be a grave concern that has been digging the pockets of livestock farmers. Mycotoxin binders are an effective tool for controlling associated feed contamination, however, their high cost and insufficiency in certain use cases, make them a risky pick. This volatile nature of mycotoxin binders propelled Transparency Market Research (TMR) to conduct a study, and assess the future potential of the mycotoxin binders market.

The use of binding agents, which adsorb mycotoxin and thwart their absorption by the gut, among livestock farmers has grown significantly in recent years. The study estimates that the mycotoxin binders market recorded a modest 4% CAGR during the period, 2013 to 2017, and is further estimated to grow 1.5X between 2018 and 2026. Formulation of highly effective mycotoxin binders, which include prebiotic ingredients, to reinstate the balance of digestive flora and trigger growth of lactobacillus species and exerts a detoxing activity on mycotoxins, remains the key strategy of established players in the mycotoxin binders market.

What are Key Trends in the Mycotoxin Binders Market?

The hazards of mycotoxin on livestock performance, such as reduced feed intake, poor feed conversion, and poor reproductive performance, continue to influence development and adoption of mycotoxin binders. The animal husbandry sector continues to be in the shackles of mycotoxins, as evident from several studies that indicate roughly 25% of the world crops contain toxic mycotoxins. Rising feed contamination in poultry and swine, coupled with tendency of mycotoxin binders to blend toxins and nutrients simultaneously, has led to a surge in development of porous surface clays that works specifically on toxin binding.

Conventional methods are constantly witnessing improvements, however mycotoxin contamination still continues to take toll on the health and performance of livestock, which has further hard-pressed animal feed manufacturers to leverage innovative solutions.

Several studies have claimed nanotechnology to be a promising solution, low-cost, and effective in minimizing potential health impacts of mycotoxins. It is highly likely that the adoption of carbon-based nanomaterials, such as graphene, with huge surface and high binding capacity will become a viable weapon for manufacturers of mycotoxin binders to combat feed contamination. With their impressive stability, inertness, large surface area per weight, high adsorptive properties, and colloidal stability, carbon-based nanomaterials are likely to take the center stage in mycotoxin binders market in the near future.

